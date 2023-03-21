A Pennington County Jury found Allac “A.J.” Dismounts Thrice, 30, of Rapid City not guilty Tuesday afternoon of bludgeoning three people in 2020.

"You're free to go, Mr. Dismounts Thrice," said Circuit Court Judge Robert Gusinsky.

Dismounts Thrice was charged with first-degree murder for the Sept. 3, 2020 beating death of Richard Montanez, 39, of Rapid City, and two counts of attempted murder for the severe brain injuries of Cody Good Solider and Jessalyn Cook.

The three victims were found severely wounded in their beds at Montanez's house on East Monroe Street in Rapid City after a witness called 911. Three other witnesses fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Montanez died at the hospital that afternoon, and Good Soldier and Cook continue to be affected by their injuries.

Senior Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Kevin Krull said, "We're disappointed, but the jury spoke. That's why we have trials."

Dismounts Thrice's defense team, Angela Colbath and Greg Sperlich, declined to comment on the verdict, as did one of the investigators who worked on the case.

Dismounts Thrice has another file pending against him for receiving stolen property that may keep him in the Pennington County Jail depending on what the bond is. Gusinsky and Dismount Thrice's defense team were unsure of the bond amount on that case, but he is no longer held on the murder and attempted murder charges.