Dixie State leads RMAC Preseason Softball Poll
Dixie State edged Colorado Mesa for the top spot in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference 2020 Preseason Softball Coaches Poll, which was released on Monday.
Dixie State received seven of the 13 first-place votes for 133 points, to 131 for Colorado Mesa, which received three first-place votes. Colorado Christian had two first-place votes and 121 points, while MSU-Denver was fourth with 102 points. The rest of the voting had Colorado Mines at 99 points, Colorado Springs at 86 points, CSU Pueblo at 71, Regis at 68, Adams State, with one first-place vote at 61, Chadron State at 57, Fort Lewis at 31, Black Hills State at 29 and New Mexico Highlands at 21.
The coaches poll was voted on by all 13 head softball coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own institution.
Post 32 Baseball registration is set for Feb. 9
Belle Fourche Post 32 Anerican Legion baseball program will hold its first player registration on Feb. 9 from 5-8 p.m. at Ski’s Pizzeria, located at 1853 5th Avenue. Pizza will be provided to those who attend.
Post 32 consists of Junior Legion for 14-16 year olds and Senior Legion for 16-18 year olds.
“It is important that anyone wanting to play attend this registration,” said Belle Fourche Youth Baseball president Jason Lafayette, “because Coach Randy Doran wants to begin indoor practices immediately, to get these kids throwing. Missing this initial sign-up could result in lost time and possible injury.”
While this registration event will provide parents and players a chance to talk to coaches, there will also be an official “meet and greet,” tentatively scheduled for Feb. 16.
Any questions regarding the registration or the season can be directed to Lafayette at 605-641-4168, or by messaging Belle Fourche Youth Baseball through its Facebook page.
USD women steady at 18 in USA Today Coaches poll
South Dakota women's basketball is ranked No. 18 in the USA Today Women's Basketball Coaches Poll for the second-straight week.
No. 18 South Dakota (19-2, 8-0) remains undefeated at the midway point of Summit action. The Coyotes have won their first eight league games by an average margin of 35.5 points per game.
The Coyotes have been ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll for nine-straight weeks this season. It marks the second-longest streak in the USA Today Coaches Poll by a Summit team (South Dakota State, 14-straight weeks in 2008-09).
Senior guard Ciara Duffy, the Summit League Preseason Player of the Year, leads the team with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists per game. She's joined in double-figures by junior center Hannah Sjerven (12.4), junior guard Chloe Lamb (10.2) and junior guard Monica Arens (10.0). South Dakota's averaging 81.4 points per game for the ninth-best scoring offense in the nation.
South Dakota moved to No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 Monday, the highest USD has ever been ranked in that poll. The Coyotes have been in the AP Top 25 for five weeks this season.