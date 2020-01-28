Dixie State leads RMAC Preseason Softball Poll

Dixie State edged Colorado Mesa for the top spot in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference 2020 Preseason Softball Coaches Poll, which was released on Monday.

Dixie State received seven of the 13 first-place votes for 133 points, to 131 for Colorado Mesa, which received three first-place votes. Colorado Christian had two first-place votes and 121 points, while MSU-Denver was fourth with 102 points. The rest of the voting had Colorado Mines at 99 points, Colorado Springs at 86 points, CSU Pueblo at 71, Regis at 68, Adams State, with one first-place vote at 61, Chadron State at 57, Fort Lewis at 31, Black Hills State at 29 and New Mexico Highlands at 21.

The coaches poll was voted on by all 13 head softball coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own institution.

Post 32 Baseball registration is set for Feb. 9

Belle Fourche Post 32 Anerican Legion baseball program will hold its first player registration on Feb. 9 from 5-8 p.m. at Ski’s Pizzeria, located at 1853 5th Avenue. Pizza will be provided to those who attend.

Post 32 consists of Junior Legion for 14-16 year olds and Senior Legion for 16-18 year olds.

