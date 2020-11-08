Doctors fear more death as Dakotas experience virus 'sorrow'

Bjorkman’s family, who live in De Smet, a town in eastern South Dakota where Laura Ingalls Wilder once had a homestead, decided to publicly share his struggle with the virus because he loved serving the community. After a career as a teacher and school administrator, Bjorkman was a well-known figure, remembered for his fun-loving ways and care for children.

“I want people to know what COVID can do and how serious it is.” Chris Bjorkman said.

The family experienced the crunch facing the health care system, as John Bjorkman was flown to a hospital in Minnesota after his condition worsened. The family posted regular Facebook updates as he was transferred to an intensive care unit bed in Sioux Falls and placed on a ventilator.

Doctors are unsure how many more cases like Bjorkman's that they can handle.

“At this time, we’re headed in a direction of overwhelming our health care systems and I think that’s closer than what people understand," said Dr. Michael Pietila, a critical care physician at the Yankton Medical Clinic.

The hospital systems in the Dakotas are an intricate network of critical access facilities in rural areas and small hospitals that depend on transferring patients to a handful of large hospitals in the region.