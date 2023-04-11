Only a week after winter weather brought more than a foot of snow to the area, Rapid City topped 80 degrees for the first time in 174 days.

Downtown Rapid City reached 87 degrees Tuesday — shattering the previous record high of 80 in 1968.

Relative humidity fell into the teens and twenties across most of western South Dakota, plunging much of the area into red flag warnings and extreme fire danger.

A handful of fires broke out in western South Dakota and north-central Nebraska.

The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to the 13000 block of Battle Creek Road around noon Tuesday, getting forward progress stopped quickly despite gusty winds and low relative humidity. That fire claimed just under nine-and-a-half acres with the cause still under investigation.

Federal, state and local resources also responded to the McCann Fire about 12 miles southeast of Nenzel, Nebraska just before 2 p.m. As of Tuesday afternoon, that fire has burned 400 acres and is still under investigation. Oglala Sioux Tribe Emergency Management said on Facebook wildland fire crews were working on a fire north of the Pine Ridge area, although no specifics were given.

The National Weather Service forecast indicates cooler, moist conditions and calmer winds should move in with a frontal passage overnight Tuesday, leading to lower temperatures Wednesday. Rain showers are possible Thursday night and into the afternoon Friday, with temperatures expected in the low 50s and 60s for the weekend.

The average first 80 degree day is April 19 at Rapid City Regional Airport and April 28 for downtown Rapid City.