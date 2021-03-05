Dominant first half sends Stevens girls over Pierre and to state

“We prepared really well this week in practice,” Sobczak said. “I think there were times in practice when we really had to lock in, and maybe there was a moment where we had a lull, but we had to figure out how to fight back through that, and I think when you get into a game, that takes away the nerves because you know you’ve already got everything prepared.”

By the time the Governors scored their first field goal, the Raiders already had 29 points to their names. Jaden Matkins completed a 3-point play and Sobczak notched a bucket off a steal as part of a 7-0 run to begin the contest. Kaiser picked up the first point for her team with a free throw with 5:40 to play in the opening quarter before Stevens proceeded to drop 12 in a row to end the period up 19-1.

Ellis and Sobczak both drilled 3s on the run, while Sobczak added a steal and fastbreak layup.

“Honestly, I was a little surprised they only scored one point, but when you look at it, our defense was great. We played lockdown D,” Sobczak said. “On the offensive end, we were sharing the ball, and that’s something we’ve been stressing so much, just sharing the ball, finding the open shot, finding the greatest shot you can take, and I think that’s why we were able to separate the game by that much.”