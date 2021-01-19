Donations boost Black Hills Works transportation fleet

Giving Tuesday donations helped Black Hills Works expand and maintain its fleet of vehicles that are used to transport people with disabilities.

Black Hills Works recently received 32 tires from the Giving Tuesday donations, obtained a new hoist for maintenance, and secured three new vehicles from its 2020 Gala donations.

Dale's Tires and Denny Menholt in Rapid City helped Black Hills Works meet its Giving Tuesday goal of obtaining 32 new tires. The Black Hills Area Community Foundation also offered a grant in support of the hoist to match community donations.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0