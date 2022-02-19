Donations, volunteers wanted for antiques show, sale

Donations of antiques and collectibles are wanted for the 14th annual Hill City Antiques, Railroad and Collectibles Show and Sale March 12 and 13 at Hill City High School gym.

Anyone who has antiques or collectibles that are clean and in good condition can text or call Merle Glenn at 719-680-3048 for information about where to take items to donate. Volunteers are needed to help with set-up on March 11, and to work during the show and sale March 12 and 13. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Merle.

Booths and tables are still available to rent. Tables are $25 and booths are $35. For information, call Pat, 605-574-2821 or Rick, 605-877-6629.

The show and sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 13. Admission to the show is free. Refreshments and lunch will be available to purchase.

The public can bring antiques and collectibles to be evaluated by local experts, for a fee of $3 per item. The event also includes guest authors and programs. Proceeds from the show and sale benefit the South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City.

