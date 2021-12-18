Double trouble: Tennyson, Virtue lead Custer to LNI title

Gage Tennyson and Kyle Virtue both had double-double performance to lead Custer past Crazy Horse 61-40 to grab the Makosika Bracket crown Saturday during championship night at the 44th annual Lakota Nation Invitational at Summit Arena.

Tennyson, a senior who was named tournament MVP, finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Virtue, just a freshman, scored 13 of his game-high 23 points during the first half and finished with 12 rebounds, while joining Tennyson on the All-Tournament team.

“Gage, he is just a freak of an athlete. He can do so many things," Wildcats head coach Paul Kelley said after the title game. "Kyle, he’s just 15 years old. It was about this time last year we had to bring him up to play varsity as an eighth-grader. Even though he’s a boy in a big body, as the tournament has gone on, the kid has become a man.”

Virtue was the spark in Custer’s attack in the first half, which saw the Wildcats go from trailing 15-10 just over six minutes into the game to leading 27-17 at halftime. Virtue was a handful in the paint, scoring six of his 13 first-half points near the basket over the final six and a half minutes of the half.

The Wildcats, however, were far from a two-man show.

Freshman guards Rhett Lowe and Kincade Lehman chipped in buckets at key moments as Custer took control of the game. Lehman finished the game with 10 points off the bench. Another freshman reserve, Carter Boyster, grabbed six rebounds while filling in for Sawyer Schramm, who got into early foul trouble.

“Our kids are so young,” said a smiling Kelley, who starts two freshmen and has two more freshmen coming off the bench. “I don’t know if they understand they shouldn’t be performing like they are, but we’ve got to go with it.”

Crazy Horse found itself struggling against foul trouble, turnovers, a stifling Custer defense and tired legs after three days of tournament basketball. Starters Preston Kawkins and Noah Iron Horse both picked up two fouls in the early going, but Chiefs head coach James Bagwell kept his rotation short as he tried to keep the game close.

Jaysen Meeter, who finished with a team-high 22 points, hit a floating jumper in the lane and drained a 3-pointer from the left wing to stake Crazy Horse to a 15-10 lead with 9:47 left in the half. From that point on, Custer went to a zone defense that choked off the paint and most of the Chiefs' chances to grab offensive rebounds.

“We create a lot of offense off our defense; steals, rebounds and deflections. We’re usually dominating the boards on somebody else,” said Bagwell, whose team went 15-of-52 from the floor. “But Custer rebounded the heck out of the ball. Their bigs (Tennyson and Virtue) did a great job. They ran their stuff and found the vulnerabilities in our zone defense.”

Kawkins hit a putback basket off an offensive rebound to pull the Chiefs with 27-19 early in the second half. Custer answered with a 7-0 run to up its lead to 34-19. Crazy Horse didn’t get the lead under 10 points the rest of the way.

“We’re very talented,” Bagwell said, “but we’ve got to play smarter and with more discipline. We’ll get better.”

Both teams head into a break over the holidays before heading into the heart of their seasons.

Custer (3-1) returns to action with a holiday tournament Dec. 28-29 in Chadron, Nebraska, while Crazy Horse (4-1) is idle until Jan. 7 when the Chiefs host Marty.

