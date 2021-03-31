Douglas baseball gets first win of season

The Douglas Patriots scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held off St. Thomas More 12-11 in high school baseball action Wednesday night at McKeague field.
With the win, the Patriots moved to 1-2. It was the season opener for the Cavaliers.
Douglas trailed 10-6 going into the sixth before gaining its first lead of the game. STM scored one run in the top of the seventh but couldn't get over the hump.
Noah Usera and Peyton Dewitt both had two hits for the Patriots, with Dewitt, Lucas Giersberg and Grady Olson all knocking in two runs.
Spencer Johannsen and Tyson Dunham both had a pair of hits for the Cavs, with Johannsen driving in two runs. Jake Mathes drove in three runs to lead STM and Chase Donnely also drive home two runs.
Douglas returns to action Tuesday against Rapid City Stevens, while STM is at Sturgis Monday.
HARRISBURG 14, STURGIS 12; HARRISBURG 6, STURGIS 0: The Tigers earned a pair of road wins over the Scoopers Wednesday at Strong Field.
In the opener, Harrisburg scored nine runs in the top of the sixth for a 12-2 lead, but Sturgis not only kept the game going, but nearly caught the Tigers, scoring three times in the bottom of the sixth and seven more runs in the bottom of the seventh.
David Anderson had two hits and three RBI for the Scoopers, with Beau Peters adding two hits and two RBI. Ridge Inhofer also knocked in a pair of runs.
Harrisburg only had six hits, but Chase Lucas knocked in four runs and Jack Tiegen added a pair of RBI.
In the second game, Harrisburg starting pitcher Will Simmons and reliever Lincoln Carson held the Scoopers to just one hit. Simmons struck out 14 batters and walked no one.
The Tigers chipped away offensively, scoring one run in each of the first, third, fourth and seventh innings, scoring twice in the fifth.
Lucas had two hits for Harrisburg and Peters had the lone hit for the Scoopers.
Sturgis, 2-2, returns to action Monday by hosting St. Thomas More. Harrisburg, 2-0, is at Rapid City Stevens for a doubleheader Thursday, beginning at 3 p.m. and faces Rapid City Central Friday.
College Softball
BHSU softball falls three times to CCU
The Black Hills State softball team played three times Wednesday and dropped all three games at Yellow Jacket Field, losing to Colorado Christian 11-3, 14-5 and 10-2.
The losses dropped the Yellow Jackets to 2-17 on the season and in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play, while Colorado Christian moved to 16-4 with the wins
In the first game, Shayla Tuschen led the BHSU offense, going 2-3 with a double and two RBI.
Offensively in the second game, Bell Luebken and Crystal Amaral each went 2-3, while Baileigh Hubbard drove in three with a home run.
Shayla Tuschen also hit one out with a solo shot, finishing 1-2 with an RBI, two runs scored and a walk.
In the third game, Luebken finished game three going 2-4 with an RBI, while Halie Litwin went 1-2 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk.
Tuschen recorded a hit in all three games, going 1-3 in the final contest of the day.
The Yellow Jackets continue at home, hosting CSU Pueblo for doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday.