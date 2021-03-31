Douglas baseball gets first win of season

The Douglas Patriots scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held off St. Thomas More 12-11 in high school baseball action Wednesday night at McKeague field.

With the win, the Patriots moved to 1-2. It was the season opener for the Cavaliers.

Douglas trailed 10-6 going into the sixth before gaining its first lead of the game. STM scored one run in the top of the seventh but couldn't get over the hump.

Noah Usera and Peyton Dewitt both had two hits for the Patriots, with Dewitt, Lucas Giersberg and Grady Olson all knocking in two runs.

Spencer Johannsen and Tyson Dunham both had a pair of hits for the Cavs, with Johannsen driving in two runs. Jake Mathes drove in three runs to lead STM and Chase Donnely also drive home two runs.

Douglas returns to action Tuesday against Rapid City Stevens, while STM is at Sturgis Monday.

HARRISBURG 14, STURGIS 12; HARRISBURG 6, STURGIS 0: The Tigers earned a pair of road wins over the Scoopers Wednesday at Strong Field.