Douglas boys run past Huron

The Douglas boys' basketball team got 25 points from Darrell Knight and led from start to finish to run past Huron 71-53 Thursday night in Box Elder.

The Patriots led 18-8 at the end of the first quarter and 28-17 at halftime. Huron cut the lead to five points in the third quarter before Douglas took a 41-33 advantage into the fourth quarter.

The Patriots dominated the final eight minutes, leading by as much as 20 points. Douglas outscored Huron 30-20 in the fourth.

"It was a good win for the boys, they did well," Douglas coach Travis Miller said.

After Knight's 25 points, Kolin Ray added 17 points, followed by David Severson with 12 points. Kyle Shields added seven points and nine rebounds.

Derick Siemonsma led Huron with 14 points and Max Kranzler added 11 points.

Douglas, 5-7, is at Belle Fourche Friday at 4:30 p.m., while Huron, 2-10, is at Spearfish.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 80, KADOKA AREA 49: The Comets controlled action from the start and rolled past the Kougars Thursday night at Hart Ranch.

The Comets led 22-12 after the first quarter and built their lead to 50-23 at halftime and 68-38 going into the fourth quarter.