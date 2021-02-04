Douglas boys run past Huron

The Douglas boys' basketball team got 25 points from Darrell Knight and led from start to finish to run past Huron 71-53 Thursday night in Box Elder.
The Patriots led 18-8 at the end of the first quarter and 28-17 at halftime. Huron cut the lead to five points in the third quarter before Douglas took a 41-33 advantage into the fourth quarter.
The Patriots dominated the final eight minutes, leading by as much as 20 points. Douglas outscored Huron 30-20 in the fourth.
"It was a good win for the boys, they did well," Douglas coach Travis Miller said.
After Knight's 25 points, Kolin Ray added 17 points, followed by David Severson with 12 points. Kyle Shields added seven points and nine rebounds.
Derick Siemonsma led Huron with 14 points and Max Kranzler added 11 points.
Douglas, 5-7, is at Belle Fourche Friday at 4:30 p.m., while Huron, 2-10, is at Spearfish.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 80, KADOKA AREA 49: The Comets controlled action from the start and rolled past the Kougars Thursday night at Hart Ranch.
The Comets led 22-12 after the first quarter and built their lead to 50-23 at halftime and 68-38 going into the fourth quarter.
Rapid Gity Christian was led in scoring by Presley Myers with 23 points. Carson Glassbrenner had 12 points and Mitch Heidecker added 10 points and 13 rebounds
Kadoka was led by TJ Hamar with 16 points, Kash Block had 13 points, and Cole O'Bryan had 12 points.
Rapid City Christian, 10-2, is at Chadron, Neb., Friday night, while Kadoka Area, 8-5, hosts Wall Friday night.
WHITE RIVER 82, WALL 48: The Tigers pulled away in the second half to down the Eagles Thursday night in Wall.
White River only led 26-22 after a high-scoring first quarter, but built its lead to 67-40 after three quarters.
Joe Sayler paced White River with 33 points, followed by Dylan Marshall and Colbe Scott with 13 points each.
Tack Tines led Wall with 11 points and Cedar Amiotte and Reid Hansen added 10 points each.
White River, 9-4, hosts Winner Tuesday, while Wall, 7-6, is at Kadoka Area Friday night.
TIMBER LAKE 83, MCINTOSH 68: The Panthers opened the Little Moreau Conference Tournament Thursday night in Lemmon with the win.
No other results were made available.
Timber Lake moved to 6-7 with the win, while McIntosh fell to 5-5. Both teams will continue in the tournament Friday.
Girls Basketball
NEW UNDERWOOD 42, JONES COUNTY 31: The Tigers overcame a slow start to down the Coyotes Thursday night in New Underwood.
Jones County led 13-5 at the end of the first quarter but led 19-15 at halftime. New Underwood outscored the Coyotes 15-9 in the third and 8-7 in the fourth to earn the double-digit win.
Mikala Olic paced the Tigers with nine points on three 3-pointers, while Emma Madsen added eight points and Cerington Jones six points.
Mallory Valburg led all scorers for Jones County with 12 points.
New Underwood, 13-2 hosts White River Saturday, while Jones County, 9-4, faces Lower Brule Saturday in Highmore.
HIGHMORE-HARROLD 53, LYMAN 41: The Pirates jumped out to a 21-point lead in the first quarter and held on to stop the Raiders Thursday night in Highmore.
Highmore-Harrold led 45-24 going into the fourth before Lyman outscored it 17-8 in the fourth.
Haley Husted led Highmore-Harrold with 17 points. No other results were made available.
The Pirates moved to 13-0 on the season, while Lyman, 2-13, hosts Chamberlain Monday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 71, KADOKA AREA 48: The Lady Comets pulled past the Kougars Thursday night at Hart Ranch.
No others results were made available.
Rapid City Christian, 10-5, is at Chadron, Neb., Friday night, while Kadoka Area, 3-12, hosts wall Friday night.