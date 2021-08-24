Douglas outlasts STM in 5-set thriller on opening night

BOX ELDER — At a tournament they hosted last season, the Douglas volleyball team got a taste of what it was like to beat St. Thomas More when it took two sets off the Cavaliers in a best-of-three sets match.
Ahead of Tuesday’s rematch, the Patriots wanted to know what it was like to beat them in a best-of-five, and five sets is what it took.
After taking the first two sets from the Cavaliers, the Patriots went the distance after dropping the third and fourth, but came through by the slimmest of margins in the final set and held off STM’s comeback bid for a 25-12, 25-13, 18-25, 22-25, 15-13 victory on opening night.
“It feels really amazing. It’s been one of our goals since last year when we beat them in one of our tournaments here,” senior middle hitter Savannah Gray said. “We wanted to start the season off with a big win, so it feels amazing.”
Talyiah Green led Douglas (1-0) with a dozen kills and added two blocks, while Kylee Smith served up nine assists and collected 39 assists and Makayla Regevig tallied 33 digs.
Patriots head coach Angela Estes, the former STM head coach who has guided her five seniors for four years, said her squad deserved this win.
“I coached (STM), and we used to do that to everyone else, so it took me three years (to beat them),” Estes said laughing. “They’ve been working hard. This is the group I coached when they were freshmen, so they had what it took to pull through, and they did.”
Reese Ross paced St. Thomas More (0-1) with 17 kills, while Mairin Duffy picked up seven kills and Jordan McArthur tallied 20 digs. Dani Godkin added four aces and 26 assists.
Douglas took advantage of a disorganized STM unit and went on an 8-1 run for a 10-7 lead in the first set thanks to a pair of kills from Gray, who finished with eight. Bailey Clark notched two kills and teamed up on a block on a 6-0 run that stretched the Patriots’ advantage out further and eventually led to a dominating 25-12 opening set.
They carried that momentum into the second where they grabbed the first five points on a pair of kills by Chloe Ullmann, but the Cavaliers started to find their groove and moved ahead 7-6 on a couple of pushover kills by Godkin. At 12-12 later in the set, Douglas built space thanks to back-to-back aces by Regevig for a 20-13 lead. STM climbed back and led 23-22 before Douglas won three straight points to claim the set and take a two-sets-to-none advantage.
The two squads battled back and forth through the third set before the Cavaliers capitalized on their opponents’ mistakes and took nine of the next 11 points at 16-16 to win the third set and stay alive.
Neither team built a lead of more than three in the fourth until, at 19-19, Duffy won a point off a block, Quinn Kemp dialed up back-to-back aces and a Patriots hitting error that sailed long gave the Cavaliers four straight points and soon a set point. Douglas staved off two chances before STM won the set with a fierce spike from Ross that leveled the match at two sets apiece.
The Patriots looked to be closing out the victory easily in the fifth, building a 10-5 lead, but a Duffy kill that began a 4-0 run for the Cavaliers closed the gap. A spike into the open court by Clark brought up match point for Douglas at 14-11, but Emma Blomme and Duffy kept their squad alive with a kill and an ace, respectively, to make it 14-13.
The Patriots won the battle on their third match point, sending a hit deep into opposing territory that the Cavaliers couldn’t control and let the ball fall to the floor.
“I think they started believing,” Estes said of the fifth set. “I made some changes, talked to some people and then they understood that they could do it.”
Douglas travels to Hart Ranch on Thursday for a matchup with Rapid City Christian (0-0), while St. Thomas More plays RC Christian on the road Saturday at the RCCH Varsity Tournament.
“It was just the fact that we always wanted this,” Gray said. “We made a goal and we stuck to that goal, so we wanted to finish it.”
