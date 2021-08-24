Douglas outlasts STM in 5-set thriller on opening night

BOX ELDER — At a tournament they hosted last season, the Douglas volleyball team got a taste of what it was like to beat St. Thomas More when it took two sets off the Cavaliers in a best-of-three sets match.

Ahead of Tuesday’s rematch, the Patriots wanted to know what it was like to beat them in a best-of-five, and five sets is what it took.

After taking the first two sets from the Cavaliers, the Patriots went the distance after dropping the third and fourth, but came through by the slimmest of margins in the final set and held off STM’s comeback bid for a 25-12, 25-13, 18-25, 22-25, 15-13 victory on opening night.

“It feels really amazing. It’s been one of our goals since last year when we beat them in one of our tournaments here,” senior middle hitter Savannah Gray said. “We wanted to start the season off with a big win, so it feels amazing.”

Talyiah Green led Douglas (1-0) with a dozen kills and added two blocks, while Kylee Smith served up nine assists and collected 39 assists and Makayla Regevig tallied 33 digs.

Patriots head coach Angela Estes, the former STM head coach who has guided her five seniors for four years, said her squad deserved this win.