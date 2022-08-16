Douglas/RCCS/NU, Belle Fourche girls finish in draw; Broncs boys trample Pats

BOX ELDER — The Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood and Belle Fourche girls soccer teams battled back and forth before finishing with an unsatisfying result Tuesday evening at Douglas High School.

The Patriots (0-2-1) and Broncs (0-0-1) traded goals in each half en route to a 2-2 draw.

Douglas/RCCS/NU head coach Oscar Maturano credited his team for an excellent effort in the team’s first neutral result of the 2022 season, but wants to see more creativity on offense.

“They hustled and worked hard but we still have to work on combination plays,” Maturano said. “We have to actually create plays. Working hard is not enough. We have to create, play from the back and learn how to finish. There’s still a lot we have to get better at.”

Belle Fourche head coach Rebekah Trimble said her team performed well in its first contest, despite playing at a disadvantage.

“I think they did really well for our first game out this season,” Trimble said. “We are really short on numbers and each one of them played about 70 minutes.”

Douglas/RCCS/NU outshot Belle Fourche 21-19 in the contest and benefitted from the play of two sisters, Maria and Regan Alvarez.

Maria Alvarez struck first in the contest with a well-struck ball that bounced off the Belle Fourche keeper’s hands and into the net in the 17th minute to give Douglas/RCCS/NU a 1-0 lead.

She said playing with her sister has eased the transition from Washington state to South Dakota and given her confidence.

“I’ve never really played with her before this year, so it’s kind of fun,” sophomore Maria Alvarez said. “I feel like we work together pretty well.”

Regan Alvarez scored her goal on a penalty kick when the Patriots trailed 2-1 late in the second half. The eighth-grader delivered the game-tying goal off the bottom of the crossbar to make it 2-2 in the 63rd minute.

“I was really nervous at first,” Regan Alvarez said. “But other people on my team gave me a lot of confidence.”

Belle Fourche answered Maria Alvarez’s first-half goal with a goal by Jazlyn Oslon in the 28th minute to tie the game at 1-1 entering the halftime break.

The Broncs took their first lead of the contest in the 48th minute with a goal by Ava Walker that was set up by a cross off the foot of captain Victoria Brill and assisted by Jessica Dudley.

“Everything we worked on just kind of came together,” Brill said. “I went down the side and everybody up top crashed down to the goal. When it went through somebody we had somebody to knock it in.”

Douglas/RCCS/NU returns to action at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 against Yankton in Box Elder and Belle Fourche takes the pitch at 5 p.m. Friday against Groton Area in Belle Fourche.

Broncs boys trample Patriots

Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood got off to a fast start with a 1-0 lead 17 seconds into its home opener against Belle Fourche, and led 2-1 25 minutes into the match.

The No. 5-ranked Broncs (2-0), however, proved too much for the Patriots and closed the contest with five unanswered goals to claim a 6-2 road victory.

“The first 15 minutes were kind of chaotic on our side,” Belle Fourche head coach Lucas Trimble said. “We played their game with the beat and run. Once we figured out the tactical change of slowing down, finding feet and spreading out, we really found our grove.

Patriots head coach Andrew Napier liked the grit he saw from his team early in the match but said they left something to be desired down the stretch.

“When we get back to the pitch we are going to work on our conditioning,” Napier said. “I thought our boys played great but they didn’t have the stamina to finish the game.”

Luke Williams scored the opening goal for Douglas/RCCS/NU (0-3) in the first minute after Terrell Archer broke free down the sideline and set Williams up with a wide open shot to make it 1-0 Patriots with 39:43 left in the opening half.

Belle Fourche answered with a goal by Drake Sutter under the diving keeper to tie the game at 1-1 in the eighth minute.

The Patriots reclaimed the lead when Michael Rountree bent a ball into the goal from 18 yards out to make it 2-1 with 16:50 left in the opening half.

Belle Fourche knotted the match up at 2-2 on a free kick by Anthony Staley with 13:08 left in the half.

The Broncs took control with another set piece when Isaac Voyles connected on a penalty kick in the 30th minute to give his team a 3-2 lead.

“I was trying to zone everybody else out because we shoot those at the end of every practice,” Voyles said. “It’s something we worked on and I was confident with. The keeper was staring at me in the eyes and trying to get in my head but I didn’t let it happen and put it in the net.”

Belle Fourche scored three more goals in the second half and keeper Joshua Brill recorded a clean sheet in the box to close out a 6-2 win.