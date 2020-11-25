Downtown kicks off holiday season with Small Business Saturday

Shop, skate and support small businesses on Saturday. Downtown Rapid City and Main Street Square are celebrating Small Business Saturday and hosting Winter Market, all topped off with a Christmas tree lighting.

Maja Marsh, Main Street Square’s marketing and media director, invites shoppers to stop at the corner of Sixth and Main streets, where she’ll have a booth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free hot cocoa, coffee, Small Business Saturday swag and chances to win prizes.

Main Street Square becomes a Winter Market from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, where vendors will sell handcrafted items including custom wood carvings, ornaments, honey, jams, salsas, makeup and more. Trap Kit will perform live folk music throughout the afternoon. Shoppers and skaters can snap a memento of the day at the inflatable snow globe photo booth.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Main Street Square’s ice rink is slated to open Friday. Marsh said the ice rink should be open for skaters on Small Business Saturday. As part of the Winter Market festivities, Black Hills Figure Skating Club will perform at 2 p.m. and 4:25 p.m.

The day’s events will conclude with the downtown Christmas tree lighting at 4:45 p.m. Continuing a Main Street Square tradition, this year’s tree has a holiday-themed name: “Noelle.”