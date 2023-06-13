Since moving into its downtown office in January of last year, one of Rapid City’s fastest growing tech companies, Property Meld, is already in need of more space. The company is hoping the Rapid City Council will allow the expansion of its current office. Dubbed the Meld West Campus, the expansion would house 140 new Property Meld employees, 16 condos, a tap house, restaurant and 30 incubator spaces for startup companies.

The expansion site is currently a city-owned parking lot and during a May 1 meeting, the City Council approved the creation of the Board of Freeholders to determine a fair market value of the lot following a request from Todd Gagne, co-founder of 11 Main LLC, the company that owns Property Meld’s current space.

The effort has been spearheaded by Gagne, who claims to have already secured funding and development plans for the project. Gagne also owns Wildfire Labs, a Rapid City-based software startup investment company that would also set up shop at the Meld West campus.

Founded in 2015, Property Meld has spent years under the guidance of Gagne. Beginning in a basement, the company offers a maintenance software platform for property management companies to optimize their maintenance processes and communication with their renters.

What began with two employees, co-founders Ray Hespen and David Kingman, Property Meld has grown its labor force to 65 with an average salary of $78,000, Hespen said. Though the company has rapidly grown and offers high wages and employment opportunities to South Dakota Mines engineers, the proposed expansion is facing pushback from the community.

The expansion project would replace a parking lot consisting of 108 spots on St. Joseph Street between Property Meld and the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association building. Opponents to the project worry the removal of the parking lot would exacerbate a growing issue of inadequate parking in downtown Rapid City.

Additionally, the Stockgrowers Association opposes the project because construction of the campus could hurt the chances of their building being accepted into the National Register of Historic Places because it would force them to make alterations — a major disqualifier.

Unique to Rapid City, Property Meld is a company with major investors from around the country. CEO Ray Hespen said his decision to keep his company in Rapid City has not been popular with its investors. He worries if a compromise is not struck soon, the company would be forced to relocate to other cities to expand.

The Vision

In February, Hespen told the Journal his company had just been awarded $15 million from a private equity firm in North Carolina. Their platform was utilized in about 450,000 rental units managed by around 700 companies – they have grown to over 500,000 and 800,000 respectfully, Hespen said.

“Last year alone, we added around 200,000 rentals. This year we will add around 350,000 rentals and then next year, probably half a million,” Hespen said.

The exponential growth was made possible by the private equity funding which allows them to pour more resources into increasing the labor force of all departments including sales, marketing, development, customer support and account management, Hespen says.

Their current office can hold about 100 employees. Hespen said they will soon outgrow it.

“By the end of next year, we'll probably be somewhere around 130 to 140 employees with probably 30-40 of them working remotely so if we want to stay here, we're going to really have to have growth conversations about where to start putting our next people,” Hespen said.

The Meld West Campus could be a major step forward for Property Meld and the entire Innovation District. The area is between South Dakota Mines and downtown Rapid City and focuses on high-tech economic development aiming to utilize the talent pool the competitive engineering and technology university offers.

Other tech companies in the Innovation District include AE2S, Affordable Creative Engineering Services, Dream Design International, Foth Engineering, Innovative Materials and Processes, Omnitech, Project Solutions and Skyline Engineering.

Though disclaiming changes may occur, Gagne presented a conceptual rendering of the project to the City Council at the May 1 meeting. As it stands, the campus would include three buildings, the western-most being a four-story additional office for Property Meld. The building on the northern side of the lot would be four-stories consisting of apartments on the top three floors and commercial space on the main floor. Separated by a courtyard, the south building would include a tap room on the main level and Wildfire Labs, on the upper two floors that would house 30 different startups, according to Gagne.

Gagne started Wildfire Labs a year ago, with hopes to share his 30 years of experience in the software industry with fledgling companies. The aim is to help them grow into mature companies. Property Meld is the most prominent success story out of Gagne’s program. From their initial partnership to now, Hespen and Gagne meet every Thursday for three hours to discuss development, leadership and customer successes.

Elevate Rapid City has a similar operation with some notable differences. Elevate’s business incubator focuses more on technology companies that have proven themselves as promising ventures, while Gagne’s would focus on software-specific companies earlier in their growth.

“They're just an idea. They come to us to really build a product and to find the first couple of customers then through an investment network, that we have, we basically can get them funded when they reach that milestone,” Gagne said. Wildfire Labs will not charge startups for their office space and will even offer them housing.

“The goal is to have a co-working space and office hours so that we can work with the entrepreneurs that are there on a daily basis,” Gagne said. “We have about six apartments that are part of this program so if they come from out of state and need housing, we basically give them an efficiency apartment for six months — rent and utilities are free.”

After they've begun earning revenue and funding from investors, startups could then graduate to Elevate’s incubator where they could be exposed to more guidance and funding, according to Elevate CEO Tom Johnson.

“Once Todd figures out if their idea is legit they could be potential candidates for our incubator because now they have a product and potential customers. Because we're not going to put someone in here who hasn't even figured out their idea yet. The companies that go to [Gagne] haven’t earned any revenue and often can't even afford an office lease payment,” Johnson said there is a demand for Wildfire Labs. “We think what he's doing is a smart move. It's probably been needed in Rapid City for a good 10 years.”

Future versus history

To grow their current offices, Property Meld must come to an agreement and compromise with their neighbor, the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association.

Founded in 1893, the organization is one of the oldest state-run cattle organizations in the nation and has been at its current location on the corner of St. Joseph Street and Fifth Street since 1955. Sitting atop the long-standing building is one of Rapid City’s most recognizable landmarks — the Stockgrowers Association sign depicting a cattleman on a horse illuminated by bright neon lights.

These characteristics make the building a good candidate for the historical registry because, according to Historic Registry standards, a building must be, “at least fifty-years-old and associated with historic events or represent distinctive architecture.”

If the Meld West Campus were to be built, issues would arise because the Stockgrowers building sits unusually close to the property line adjacent to the parking lot according to Executive Director Doris Lauing.

Since moving into the building, she said her organization agreed on a no-build easement with the city which prohibits any infrastructure from being built closer than five feet from the building to allow natural light to enter the east-facing windows. Further, she is worried about a stairwell on the east side of the building leading to the basement that extends beyond the boundary line and onto the city’s property.

If the agreement is revoked and developers of the Meld West Campus choose to build up to the property line, her organization would be forced to remove the stairwell that stretches beyond their property line and the east windows to adhere to fire safety code, she said. If this occurs, the building would almost certainly be disqualified from the Historic Registry, according to Lauing.

“I think the city should have come to the people they’ve had a longstanding relationship with since 1955, not a technology company that built in [2021]. We've been here all along, Property Meld has not taken care of the people that have built Rapid City,” Lauing said.

Standards of the Registry only prohibit alterations to historic buildings after application to the registry has been submitted. Lauing said waiting to submit their final application to the historic registry until after the necessary changes were made is not an option.

“Why would you take that away from us? We are not going to remove our windows and we can’t remove the stairwell. That is our point,” Lauing said. “Why would we want to be in a completely concrete building with the only window in our front office? That would just be stupid.”

As for a possible compromise, Lauing said the city should hand over a narrow strip of land adjacent to the Stockgrowers building to preserve it in its entirety. If this cannot be arranged, she said Gagne and Property Meld should look elsewhere for their expansion.

“Property Meld is very important but they could buy a different piece of property and keep expanding as much as they need to. They don’t have to be in historic downtown,” Lauing said.

But Gagne and Hespen say it is essential to their growth to stay relative to downtown and the Innovation District.

“The hope would be that there's music, there's people sitting, playing games, and really utilizing this campus. It is really a space to try to retain younger folks that are interested in working and living downtown,” Gagne said.

So far, the plan has seen some success, according to Hespen.

“Downtown is the thing that attracts talent. We just recruited somebody from North Carolina and somebody from Oklahoma City. We're able to bring people here because when you take them out to the local restaurants, the Alex Johnson, the drinking locations that are there, they sit there and go, ‘I want to be here,’” Hespen said.

Though Lauing is mainly focused on the historic preservation of her building, she would also be displeased to lose nearby parking.

Parking

No matter how promising Property Meld’s future is, removing the 108-space parking lot could not come at a worse time. Recently, the amount of parking spots in downtown Rapid City has substantially dwindled. With the only parking garage in the area under renovation and the construction of the nearby Block5 building, that removed 155 spots, downtown visitors are having to walk more than ever.

The lot Gagne is attempting to buy is restricted to those with lease permits during weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; all other times it is open to the public free of charge.

Rapid City Parking Advisory Board member Domico Rodriguez said the limited downtown parking is only temporary and that some aspect of the issue is the small-town idea that an individual should always be able to park close to their destination. Hailing from Denver, Colorado, Rodriguez said Rapid City residents are simply not used to a big city environment where they must walk a few blocks to their destination — though he did admit to borrowing his son’s electric scooter for longer treks.

Despite Property Meld making up 37 of the 108 issued permits of the lot, some city representatives still oppose selling the lot. Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said in the May 1 meeting residents of Rapid City live here to avoid the inconveniences of a big city and should be able to park near their destination.

“For those of us that have lived in larger cities walking three blocks to your destination is considered a good parking spot. That's not why we live in Rapid City,” Fisher said. “We live here so that we can see the door when we park our car.”

City Council member Greg Strommen of Ward 3 agreed.

“It's not a walking problem. It's a parking problem. And it just keeps getting worse. This idea couldn't come at a worse time,” Strommen said.

Before the council can discuss the sale of the parking lot, he added, a comprehensive parking plan must be put together and discussed by the council to better understand the future of downtown parking.

“Before that happens, we need to make some provisions in our parking downtown. Property Meld is a huge success story for Rapid City, don't get me wrong, we need more companies like it. But [we can’t discuss selling the parking lot] until we've got some plan in place to sustain the parking downtown. We owe that to the rest of our community,” Strommen said.

The Parking Advisory Board is constantly sharing ideas about how to best increase parking availability, and they are currently conducting a comprehensive parking study of the downtown area, according to Rodriguez. Thus far, the committee has noticed employees of downtown are using many of the parking spots intended for customers, he said.

Instead of using the lease parking permit their employer supplies, many downtown workers park close to their place of work at a metered spot for the whole day. Rodriguez called this a “cannibalizing” of parking spots and said he had experienced it during his previous role as the general manager of Hotel Alex Johnson.

“We would have staff who would pay to park when they had a lease in the garage. They said it was a safety thing which I completely understand, but we paid for them to park elsewhere and they chose to pay for their own.” Rodriguez said it costs just $8 to park a car at a metered spot for an entire day.

“We've even discussed the idea of raising the parking cost after three or four hours to make it so there's more turnover downtown and will discourage employees who have leased parking elsewhere to want to park closer to their jobs,” Rodriguez said.

The parking study will be completed in the fall around the same time as the parking garage renovation, according to Rodriguez. He said Gagne has been great to work with so far and is responsive to the ongoing parking issue. During the May 1 meeting, Gagne said he would be willing to hold off construction of the Meld West Campus for a calendar year to allow the completion of current projects, thus alleviating many of the issues surrounding the proposed expansion.

“These are all temporary pains for a better downtown,” Rodriguez said. “If we have companies like Property Meld that want to invest millions to support the growth and development of Rapid City, particularly a company that is homegrown, we should also try to support those companies.”

No decision has been made whether other buyers will have the opportunity to bid on the lot. Council members Strommen, Jesse Ham, Pat Jones and John Roberts expressed interest in receiving bids from others interested in the lot.

If an agreement is reached, the proceeds of the sale would go into the city’s parking fund. However, the city would lose the current revenue from the leases on the lot. Based on city attorney Joel Landeen’s calculations, the revenue from the lot is approximately $4,500 per month.