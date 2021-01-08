Downtown Restaurant Week starts Friday in Rapid City

“As we all know, it’s been a difficult year for many and our restaurants have felt that strain as well. Now that the holidays have passed, it’s unequivocally important to continue supporting our local businesses. I really believe that the options this year allow everyone, no matter their comfort level, to enjoy our local restaurants while remaining safe,” said Maja Marsh, Main Street Square and Downtown Rapid City marketing and media director.

“We decided we’d make it as safe as we could and just more forward,” she said. “We’re looking forward to it.”

Diners can digitally submit receipts for a chance to win a $150 Downtown Rapid City gift card or a Holiday Inn gift card. Each participating restaurant will have a QR code inside that patrons can scan. The code will take diners to a registration page where they can enter their contact information and tell what their favorite dish was at the restaurant where they ate. Diners who opt for curbside service can take a picture of their receipt and email it, Marsh said.

Meal receipts from participating Restaurant Week businesses can be redeemed for free day passes for ice skating at Main Street Square Skate Shack. Those who don’t have their own skates will have to pay for skate rental. This offer is valid during Restaurant Week and provides one ice skating day pass per meal purchased.