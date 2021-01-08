Downtown Restaurant Week starts Friday in Rapid City

What’s better than the weekend? A weekend and a great meal.
Starting Friday, Downtown Rapid City Restaurant Week returns to delight local foodies. The sixth annual Downtown Rapid City Restaurant Week runs through Jan. 17 nightly.
Nine restaurants will showcase Restaurant Week specials such as shrimp scampi over garlic bread, porkapalooza and butterscotch crème brulee. Some restaurants are requiring or recommending reservations. Some are offering curbside services for those who prefer to enjoy Restaurant Week without dining in.
The participating restaurants are Delmonico Grill, Enigma, Firehouse Brewing Company, Gold Bison Grill at the Holiday Inn–Rushmore Plaza, Independent Ale House, Murphy's Pub & Grill, ¿Qué Pasa? Cantina, Tally's Silver Spoon and Vertex Sky Bar.
Restaurant Week specials will range in price from $20 to $30 and will be made up of any combination of complementing beverages, appetizers, entrées and desserts. Participating restaurants will offer their regular menus in addition to the Restaurant Week specials. Details about each restaurant’s specials are listed at rcrestaurantweek.com/eat.
Organizers hope Downtown Rapid City Restaurant Week inspires locals to dine at a restaurant they haven't before, or to support their favorite eatery. Though the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a few downtown restaurants to close permanently, more have been able to provide a mix of in-person dining and curbside service.
“As we all know, it’s been a difficult year for many and our restaurants have felt that strain as well. Now that the holidays have passed, it’s unequivocally important to continue supporting our local businesses. I really believe that the options this year allow everyone, no matter their comfort level, to enjoy our local restaurants while remaining safe,” said Maja Marsh, Main Street Square and Downtown Rapid City marketing and media director.
“We decided we’d make it as safe as we could and just more forward,” she said. “We’re looking forward to it.”
Diners can digitally submit receipts for a chance to win a $150 Downtown Rapid City gift card or a Holiday Inn gift card. Each participating restaurant will have a QR code inside that patrons can scan. The code will take diners to a registration page where they can enter their contact information and tell what their favorite dish was at the restaurant where they ate. Diners who opt for curbside service can take a picture of their receipt and email it, Marsh said.
Meal receipts from participating Restaurant Week businesses can be redeemed for free day passes for ice skating at Main Street Square Skate Shack. Those who don’t have their own skates will have to pay for skate rental. This offer is valid during Restaurant Week and provides one ice skating day pass per meal purchased.
On Jan. 16, the Main Street Square ice rink will host Heroes Skate Day. All military, law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, frontline workers and their families can skate for free from noon to 8 p.m. A work badge, military ID or other identification that can confirm a workplace will be required, Marsh said.
Downtown Rapid City Restaurant Week is a collaboration between the Downtown Rapid City Business Group and participating Downtown Rapid City restaurants.