Anyone visitor to downtown Rapid City recently has heard the ongoing construction work on the Block 5 building. At uniform intervals, a recurring metallic thud has shot through the streets and echoed off buildings as a towering machine drives piles 45 feet below the surface into the bedrock below.

The 10-story Block 5 building is being developed, constructed, designed, listed and managed by Lloyd Companies. Vice President of Development Luke Jessen, said the pile driving process is essential to the foundational integrity of tall buildings. Jessen said 639 total piles will be driven into the ground and approximately 100 piles have been successfully driven into the site as of Wednesday. At a rate of 20-30 piles per day, Rapid City residents should not expect a quite patio lunch anytime soon, as the pile-driving phase of construction will continue until the end of July if weather permits, according to Jessen.

Lloyd Companies will offer some relief to residents on June 14 when they host the ceremonial ground breaking event at 11 a.m. Open to the public, the ceremony will feature food and remarks from Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, representatives from Elevate Rapid City and Lloyd Companies who will give updates and an overview of the project.

The public may attend the event at the designated area on Sixth Street between St. Joseph Street and Kansas City Street. Though ground breaking has already occurred on the project, Jessen said the event was not held earlier due to weather conditions.

“At the time, the weather was not great so now we have the opportunity to host an outdoor ceremony to bring in the community and celebrate the start of this project,” Jessen said. “We’re pleased with the progress so far and construction is off to a great start so there is definitely reason to celebrate.”

The next phase of construction will focus on implementing concrete foundations around the perimeter of the building and at any location where bearing walls meet the ground, according to Jessen.

More is becoming known about the space and potential tenants of the building as well. The upper levels will make up the 117-room Hyatt Place Hotel, a 5-story 330-stall parking structure and 131 studio through two-bedroom apartments.

The bottom, ground-level floor will consist of a 4,500 square-feet conference center and 7,500 square feet of retail space which is likely to be leased by one or two tenants, Jessen said.

“The hotel’s plan definitely has come together, which is exciting to see. Nothing is finalized yet, as we’re focused on finding the right mix of tenants to complement the Hyatt and the activity it will generate,” Jessen said. “We’ve fielded a lot of interest in the commercial space and we know people are very interested in being able to utilize more meeting and conference space downtown.”

Pre-leasing for apartments will open late next year or early in 2025. Tenants will have access to a community room, patio, lounge and fitness center, Jessen said.