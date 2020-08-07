DPS encourages motorcycle safety during Sturgis rally

Motorcycle helmets are required for drivers under the age of 18 but not those 18 and older, according to South Dakota law. All motorcycle drivers must wear eye protection or have a windscreen at eye-level. Car drivers and front-seat passengers of any age must wear a seat belt. Those under 18 must wear be restrained or wear seat belt no matter where they're sitting.

There were three motorcycle fatalities at the 2019 rally compared to the four in 2018, according to a DPS news release. There have been 12 fatal motorcycle crashes from the beginning of 2020 through Thursday, compared to seven last year. ​

DPS spokesman Tony Mangan said Highway Patrol will have enough troopers to help with traffic safety at the rally while continuing to cover the rest of the state.

Troopers have been provided masks and gloves to use when they are in close contact with the public, but Mangan did not say if they are required to be worn during close interactions, such as administrating preliminary breath tests to suspected drunken drivers.

Sturgis police officers are required to wear masks when they are within six feet of others. Meade County deputies, jail staff and inmates are provided masks but not required to wear them unless they are in the jail lobby or court.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.