Driver arrested after crashing into motorcycles in Sturgis

A man was arrested Thursday night after he reportedly eluded police in his car and struck several motorcycles in downtown Sturgis. The driver received slight injuries and no pedestrians or motorcycle riders were hurt.
Foot teams from the Sturgis Police Department attempted to stop a car that was driving in the motorcycle only area of Sturgis at 1st and Main. The car sped away from the officers at a high rate of speed traveling northbound and failed to stop at the intersection with Lazelle Street. A Sturgis Patrol car was in the immediate area and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the car. Reports say the driver refused to stop and continued to drive in a reckless manner. The vehicle traveled through a private business's parking lot and came back out on to Harley Davidson Way traveling south towards Main Street. The vehicle made a right hand turn onto Main Street crashing into approximately six motorcycles.
Police say the driver had minor injuries and was transported to Monument Health to be evaluated. He was placed under arrest for Aggravated Eluding Law Enforcement and Failure to obey a traffic signal.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol was called in to investigate the accident.
