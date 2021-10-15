 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver dies in crash east of Custer
alert top story

Driver dies in crash east of Custer

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

One person died early Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Custer.

The name of the person involved is not being released pending notification of family members.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was eastbound on U.S. Highway 16A when it crossed the centerline, went into the ditch and hit a tree.

The 45-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elephants smash giant pumpkins at the Oregon Zoo to usher in Halloween

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

RCPD investigating fatal crash
News

RCPD investigating fatal crash

  • Updated

One person is dead and several more were injured during a crash near the 2800 block of Highway 44.A westbound SUV traveling at a high rate of …

Watch Now: Related Video

Elephants smash giant pumpkins at the Oregon Zoo to usher in Halloween

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News