 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Rapid City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Extreme Fireworks
alert top story

Driver killed in explosion during Michigan air show

  • 0
051722-AirShow12.JPG

Shockwave Jet Truck races down the runway during the Ellsworth Air & Space Show at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Box Elder. 

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

One person has died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semi truck performance Saturday at a southwestern Michigan air show, officials said.

Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened about 1 p.m. at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival. One death was announced by the Battle Creek Police Department.

The Shockwave Jet Truck was going down a runway at Battle Creek Executive Airport when the explosion occurred, air show spokeswoman Suze Gusching told the Battle Creek Enquirer.

The truck is powered by two jet engines and reached speeds topping 300 mph, according to Springfield, Missouri-based Darnell Racing Enterprises. Email message to the team seeking comment weren’t immediately returned.

No other injuries were reported and authorities didn’t immediately release information about the person killed, although the Ellsworth Air Show sent condolences to the family of Chris Darnell, one of the drivers of Shockwave who entertained the crowds here in May.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine denies Russia seized last major Luhansk bastion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News