Drivers shake off rust as new season kicks off at Black Hills Speedway

“We actually didn’t have to do too much to it because I left it in one piece at the end of the year,” Swett said. “So we just put some new lettering on it and called it good.”

Opening Night gives a chance for the drivers to see who’s in this year’s field and to catch a glimpse of what their competition will be, because as Swett put it, many potential drivers talk about racing, but far fewer actually do.

“It just gives you a jist,” she said. “Sometimes you get new drivers in the class, so it lets you get a hang of how things are going to go and it lets you know who’s actually going to be in your class and who’s actually going to show up.”

Swett said she hopes to grab more wins this season, and wants to continue “Showing the boys that I can do it.”

“A lot of it is seat time,” she said. “So the more you show up and the more you feel the difference in the track, the more that you can actually feel confident when you’re out there driving.”

Konst didn’t earn a win in 2020 but picked up nine top-five finishes. Now in his fourth year, he’s comfort level is beginning to settle in.