Drumm, Raiders win Douglas Wind Invite

Brandon Drumm and the Rapid City Stevens boys' golf team came away with titles Thursday at the Douglas Wind Invitational at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Box Elder.

Drumm finished with a 73 to win medalist honors by four strokes over Rapid City Central's Alex Duran (77). Lance Christensen of Little Wound placed third with a 78, followed by Dustyn Fish of Custer and Jacob Harris of Hot Springs, who both shot 87s.

Also in the top 10 were Taylor Anderson of Stevens, who finished sixth with an 87, followed by Ryder Bailey of Custer (90), Lance Sutter of Belle Fourche (91), Colby Konvalin of St. Thomas (91) and Osten Fromm of Stevens (91).

The Raiders won the team title with a 371, two strokes ahead of Custer. Central was third with a 382, followed by Spearfish at 386, Hot Springs at 389, St. Thomas More at 402, Belle Fourche at 409 and Douglas at 423.

Cross country

Sturgis boys, Custer girls win team title

Sturgis and Custer earned team titles Thursday at the Belle Fourche Invitational at the Belle Fourche Golf Course.