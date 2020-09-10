Drumm, Raiders win Douglas Wind Invite

Brandon Drumm and the Rapid City Stevens boys' golf team came away with titles Thursday at the Douglas Wind Invitational at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Box Elder.
Drumm finished with a 73 to win medalist honors by four strokes over Rapid City Central's Alex Duran (77). Lance Christensen of Little Wound placed third with a 78, followed by Dustyn Fish of Custer and Jacob Harris of Hot Springs, who both shot 87s.
Also in the top 10 were Taylor Anderson of Stevens, who finished sixth with an 87, followed by Ryder Bailey of Custer (90), Lance Sutter of Belle Fourche (91), Colby Konvalin of St. Thomas (91) and Osten Fromm of Stevens (91).
The Raiders won the team title with a 371, two strokes ahead of Custer. Central was third with a 382, followed by Spearfish at 386, Hot Springs at 389, St. Thomas More at 402, Belle Fourche at 409 and Douglas at 423.
Cross country
Sturgis boys, Custer girls win team title
Sturgis and Custer earned team titles Thursday at the Belle Fourche Invitational at the Belle Fourche Golf Course.
The Scoopers won the boys' team title with 40 points, well ahead of second-place finisher Custer at 51 points. St. Thomas More was third with a 53, followed by Bison (62), Douglas and Belle Fourche (79) and Spearfish (81).
In the girls' race, Custer finished with 24 points, followed by Spearfish with 32, Sturgis with 43, Belle Fourche with 58 and St. Thomas More with 63.
Individually, Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche won the boys' 5K in 17 minutes, 7.77 seconds. Jonathan Burkhalter of Bison was second at 17:37.19, followed by Lane Krautschun of Bison at 17:54.08, Miles Ellman of Custer at 18:03.08 and Keenan Urdiales of Spearfish at 18:31.60.
Kadense Dooley of Custer won the girls' race in 21:10.14, with Madie Donovan of Spearfish in 21:18.12. Iris Zylstra of Sturgis was third at 21:39.03, with Ava Allen of Belle Fourche in fourth place in 21:51.54 and Sierra Swanson of Custer in fifth at 21:52.0.
Volleyball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, FAITH 0: The Lady Comets rolled to their eighth win without a loss and handed the Lady Longhorns their first loss of the season Thursday night in Faith.
Rapid City Christian rolled to a 25-16, 25-19 and 25-8 win.
Riley Freeland finished with 30 assists, while Olivia Christian had 12 kills and 12 serving aces. Abby Pierce added 10 kills and 10 digs. No results were made available for Faith.
Rapid City Christian is at Philip Tuesday, while Faith, 4-1, hosts Herreid/Selby Area Tuesday.
LYMAN 3, NEW UNDERWOOD 0: The Raiders had little trouble in defeating the Tigers Thursday night in Presho.
Lyman toppled New Underwood 25-10, 25-13 and 25-7.
Drew Luif led Lyman with eight kills and had 21 assists, while Ellie Erickson added six kills. Tana Wells finished with four digs.
Cerington Jones had eight kills and five digs for New Underwood, while Emma Madsen had 20 assists. Taylor Grill had six aces.
Lyman, 1-3, hosts Winner Tuesday and New Underwood, 2-3, hosts Dupree Tuesday.
HILL CITY 3, SPEARFISH 0: The Rangers remained unbeaten with the three-set win over the Spartans Thursday night in Spearfish.
Hill City moved to 9-0 with the 25-19, 25-12 and 25-20 win.
No other information was made available.
Hill City hosts Hot Springs Tuesday and Spearfish, 0-4, hosts Lead-Deadwood Tuesday.
BELLE FOURCHE 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 1: The Broncs and Golddiggers split the first two sets before Belle Fourche ran away with the match and won in four sets, 25-14, 21-25, 25-13, 25-16.
No other information was made available.
Belle Fourche, 1-4, plays Lennox on the road Saturday while Lead-Deadwood, 0-6, travels to Spearfish on Tuesday.
Boys soccer
STURGIS 10, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: The Scoopers ran past the Patriots Thursday night in Sturgis.
No other information was made available.
Sturgis, 3-3-1, hosts Rapid City Stevens Saturday and Douglas/Rapid City Christian, 1-7, hosts Hot Springs Saturday.
Girls Soccer
STURGIS 1, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: The Scoopers got just one goal, but it was enough to beat the Patriots Thursday night in Sturgis.
No other information was made available.
Sturgis, 4-3, hosts Rapid City Stevens Saturday and Douglas/Rapid City Christian, 1-6, is at Spearfish next Thursday.
Girls Tennis
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 7, ST. THOMAS MORE 2: The Lady Comets won five of six singles matches and defeated the Cavaliers Thursday at the Parkview tennis courts.
Earning singles wins for Rapid City Christian were Ella Hancock (No. 1, 6-1, 6-3; Julia Anderson (No. 2, 6-2, 6-4; Mia Shankle (No. 3, 7-5,, 6-1), Hannah Beckloff (No. 4, 6-1, 6-3) and Zeah Ryherd (No. 5, 6-2, 6-0).
Sarah Barton got STM's lone win in singles at No. 6 (6-3, 6-4).
In doubles play, Ancock and Anderson (6-3, 6-2) and Shankle and Beckloff (6-4, 6-0) both got wins, while STM's team of Alysa Denholm and Barton (6-2-5) were winners at No 3 doubles.
Rapid City Christian hosts Spearfish Tuesday and St. Thomas More is at Aberdeen Roncalli Monday to face Roncalli and Aberdeen Central.
