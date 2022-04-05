Dry, windy weather prompts air quality alerts

Dry, windy conditions have prompted an uptick in air quality alerts in Rapid City.

“There definitely have been more (air quality alerts) and it has been a result of weather conditions,” Michelle Tech, air quality specialist for the city, said Monday.

From March 5 through April 3, airnow.gov reports 14 days in which air quality was moderate or unhealthy for sensitive groups in Rapid City.

When the National Weather Service issues air quality alerts, they’re based entirely on weather conditions only and not on pollution or other issues that could contaminate the air.

“The City of Rapid City gives us particular weather parameters to look for when we issue air quality alerts,” said Eric Helgeson, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City. “If those criteria are met, we issue an air pollution alert for dust.”

“When we have dry days — five consecutive days of 0.02 inches or less of precipitation each day excluding dry snow, forecasted peak wind gusts greater than 40 miles an hour and forecasted average hourly wind speed greater than 20 miles an hour — the National Weather Service issues a high wind dust alert and we have had many of those,” Tech said.

Because the region has been in a drought and has had a lot of wind, those conditions together prompt air quality alerts, Helgeson said. The latest air quality alerts are posted at weather.gov/unr/tp. Under the Miscellaneous heading, click Air Quality Alert.

With additional windy days forecasted — including gusts of more than 50 miles per hour on Wednesday — Tech said local residents should watch for air quality alerts.

For more information about air quality, the City of Rapid City website, rcgov.org/news/what-s-news-in-the-city-1398.html, provides a link to airnow.gov.

“Airnow.gov shows us our current air quality and recommendations for people with health concerns, respiratory concerns as to what they should do based on the current air quality if they need to stay indoors or maybe reduce their activity outdoors, things like that,” Tech said.

