Duane Whalen and John Houska named to South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame

“That was an enjoyable eight or nine years there,” Whalen said. “Working for Dave, I learned a tremendous amount and it was fun being a part of that.”

Whalen then became the activities director for Rapid City junior highs from 1977-1980 before moving on to Rapid City Stevens as the Raiders; AD from 1980-1998.

“I was very fortunate to get the Stevens job,” he said. “I enjoyed the position immensely. Of course, all of those positions have their ups and downs. But I was fortunate to work with good people in both the activates area and in the coaching area.”

While at Stevens, Whalen was part of likely glory years athletically for the school as the Raiders won 49 state titles and was runner-up 28 times.

“We did well in the major sports, but we also did well in the individual sports,” he said. “Before that people always questioned, ‘why does Stevens do so well in individual sports but not in team sports?” and we kind of reversed that. Of course, when you have a guy like Eric Piatkowski around or Becky Hammon, that doesn’t hurt. It was a staff that was interested in their players from the standpoint of not only their own sport but in other sports and they seemed to support them also. That is good because you have to share athletes. It was a very good experience.”