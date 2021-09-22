Duane Whalen and John Houska named to South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame

When you add it up, John Houska and Duane Whalen spent nearly 90 years working with young athletes, whether it was in coaching or in administration, or both.
Between the two, they can stake claim to being a part of 68 state team titles as coaches and administrators. Yet, when talking about being inducted into the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame, they seemed surprised.
Go figure.
“I think it is quite an honor because there are some very special people in there,” said Houska, who won 10 state track and field titles (five boys, five girls) and eight state cross country titles (six boys, two girls) in his nearly 40 years at Rapid City Central (50 total years in South Dakota). “I’m honored to be selected a member. It was unexpected. I was happy and proud to be associated with all of the other people selected into this hall of fame.”
Whalen, a Rapid City native, spent 40 years as a coach and administrator, and in his nearly 20 years as Rapid City Stevens activities director, the Raiders won 49 state titles.
“I can tell you it was totally unexpected. It was not something that was ever on my radar, but I am thrilled to death,” Whalen said of his induction. “When I am looking at the people who are in there, I am thinking, ‘boy, that is a pretty high-powered group, I am not sure I belong.’”
The two will be inducted into the Class of 2021 South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame Saturday in Sioux Falls. Also inducted will be the Class of 2020.
Houska is a hall of fame regular
This will be Houska’s eighth hall of fame that he will now be a member of, that also includes Rapid City Hall of Fame, South Dakota High School Coaches, Black Hills State, Chamberlain High School, South Dakota Cross Country and National High School Coaches.
He began his teaching and coaching career at Tama/Toledo, Iowa (1965-66), as sophomore football coach before moving on to Gregory (1966-69) as assistant football coach and head wrestling coach.
He then moved on to Huron from 1969-1976 where he was an assistant football, wrestling and track and field coach. He then came to Rapid City Central in 1976 as an assistant football and track coach, taking over the track and field department in 1984, where he was the head coach until 2002.
During his time with the Cobblers, Central was at its peak in track and field and cross country. He said he was fortunate to coach at that time with good assistant coaches and athletes.
“We had a total of 18 state championships, and I don’t think there have ever been a finer group of athletes that have come through Rapid City Central in track and field,” he said. “They were good kids and I was surrounded by excellent coaches.”
Houska began his long tenure as a hurdles coach in Huron under Buzz Stephenson in 1974. When he retired in 2015, he had coached 150 Class AA state place-winners and 23 state hurdle champions at Central.
“I was not a hurdler, I was an old trackster, and old distance runner,” he said. “I just liked track and field and I liked hurdling. I studied, I read, I studied and I read. When I didn’t know what was going on, I studied and I read some more. I learned it and we had a lot of kids who ran hurdles who were pretty darn successful."
After coaching wrestling for seven years, he also became a wrestling official for 35 years and was selected to officiate 30 state tournaments.
“I enjoyed that immensely and I was around some great people there too,” he said.
Houska said he was once told by a coach to not have too many rules because that would mean too many rules could be broken. But he said one thing he always told his athletes was to be there every day and they would be successful.
“I coached for 50 years and I do not think I missed over five practices. As I look back at the good athletes, all of the state champion, or the kids who placed, they were there every day,” he said.
At the same time, he said that while it takes successful athletes to be successfully, team titles were won by everyone involved.
“I always thought the little guy who wasn’t always the most talented, who couldn’t jump the highest, or run the fastest, they were important to a team,” he said. “We’d start about with maybe 220 kids at the beginning of the track and field season and end up with 180. That is a lot of kids. All of those kids weren’t state champs, they didn’t all go to the state track meet. But they played a role in winning state track meets and being successful as a team.”
Whalen dabbles in coaching and administration
For 40 years (1958-98), Whalen served the Rapid City area schools as a teacher, coach and athletic director.
From 1958-69 he coached football, basketball and track at South Junior High. From 1969-77, he coached those sports at Central.
“In those days at the junior high level, you coached football, basketball and track,” he said. “I felt very competent in baseball, so-so in track and not at all in football. We had weight teams in those days, so I had about 35 of what we called lightweights to coach in football. That turned out to be a real positive experience because those smaller kids were really well coordinated and they could really run. I had an undefeated football season with them one year.”
When Whalen left South he went to Rapid City Central and was Dave Strain’s assistant on the varsity in basketball and later as the sophomore coach. He also coached pole vaulters and high jumpers in track.
“That was an enjoyable eight or nine years there,” Whalen said. “Working for Dave, I learned a tremendous amount and it was fun being a part of that.”
Whalen then became the activities director for Rapid City junior highs from 1977-1980 before moving on to Rapid City Stevens as the Raiders; AD from 1980-1998.
“I was very fortunate to get the Stevens job,” he said. “I enjoyed the position immensely. Of course, all of those positions have their ups and downs. But I was fortunate to work with good people in both the activates area and in the coaching area.”
While at Stevens, Whalen was part of likely glory years athletically for the school as the Raiders won 49 state titles and was runner-up 28 times.
“We did well in the major sports, but we also did well in the individual sports,” he said. “Before that people always questioned, ‘why does Stevens do so well in individual sports but not in team sports?” and we kind of reversed that. Of course, when you have a guy like Eric Piatkowski around or Becky Hammon, that doesn’t hurt. It was a staff that was interested in their players from the standpoint of not only their own sport but in other sports and they seemed to support them also. That is good because you have to share athletes. It was a very good experience.”
Whalen is also a member of the Rapid City Sports, Rapid City Stevens and the South Dakota Interscholastic Athletic Administrators halls of fame. He was one of the organizers and founders of the Greater Dakota Conference and (with Jim Haar), he started the Rushmore Bowl, which has become a major sporting event and fundraiser for the two city public high schools. He’s served on numerous professional committees and boards to advance athletics at the local, state and national levels. He's also has been a key player in preserving sports history in the Black Hills.
“It (area sports) is kind of my hobby,” Whalen said. “I was born and raised here. If I had to get into the hall of fame as a coach or an athlete, I would have never made it. But it was always my interest. I was also a history major in college. I knew Euc Cobb pretty well because I was in high school during that time period. After he retired, he would come back up to the high school during the coaches planning period. I knew the coaches all of the way through there. That was the Central part of my life.”
Since he retired, Whalen has been involved in Rapid City Sports Officials Hall of Fame for 20 years, a natural fit for possibly the biggest sports historian in Rapid City.
“I enjoy that. It is a labor of love. I just like the history and the background and I hope I can keep doing for a few more years,” he said
Other inductees in the Class of 2021 include Sioux Falls residents Bruce Conley, longtime sportswriter at the Argus Leader; Ronald Mitchell who spent decades as a successful coach for deaf athletes; Gary Reed, a state champion high school coach and basketball official who worked over 50 state tournaments; Ken Ruml of Howard, one of the top wrestling coaches in the state; and Heather Sieler Goehner of Huron who went on to star in basketball at SDSU.
Laverne Diede of Freeman who helped start girls sports in the state; Randy Fletcher of Lennox a basketball star at Dakota Wesleyan; Jim Miner of Yankton who helped make the Bucks a track and football powerhouse; Former Aberdeen and Northern State standout Wally Johnson; and the late Steve Withorne of Rapid City, who starred in basketball and football at Dakota Wesleyan and earned an NFL tryout with the Dallas Cowboys and went on to a long officiating career.