Duffy named Summit nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota women’s basketball player Ciara Duffy Eastmo has been selected as The Summit League’s nominee for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

The NCAA Woman of the Year award was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

Duffy is one of 161 college athletes who have advanced as conference-level nominees and one of 59 at the NCAA Division I level. There were a record 605 institutional-level nominees this year across the three divisions.

She is one of nine NCAA Division I women’s basketball players on the conference-level nominee list.

A native of Rapid City, Duffy graduated summa cum laude in 2019 from the University of South Dakota with a double-major in political science and history. This past season, she worked towards her master’s degree in interdisciplinary studies while carrying her 4.00 GPA into graduate-level work.

Duffy’s senior season accolades include espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year, the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year, the Summit League Player of the Year, Associated Press All-America honorable mention and the University of South Dakota’s Catie Tobin Female Athlete of the Year. She’s a three-time all-Summit League first team guard and twice named to the Summit’s all-tournament team.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0