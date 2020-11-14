Dunham finishes 30th at National Invite

South Dakota Mines junior Timothy Dunham competed in the the D2 National Cross Country Invite 10K race on Saturday hosted by Lubbock Christian University in Canyon, Texas.

The junior from Grand Forks, North Dakota, finished the race in 30th place in a time of 33 minutes, 23.66 seconds.

"Tim ran a very smart race today. The course was pretty challenging and the wind made everything a little tougher," said Hardrocker cross country head coach Steve Johnson. "It was awesome to see him get one more chance to lace up the spikes this fall and he put in a great run."

Dunham was the only Hardrocker to qualify for the national event.

Tony Torres of Colorado Mesa won the race in 31:37.7. Five of the top 10 finishes came from Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference runners.

BHSU softball releases spring schedule

The Black Hills State University softball team has released its schedule for the 2021 season which is set to begin Feb. 27.

The scheduled consists of 40 games, back-to-back days of doubleheaders against 10 teams.