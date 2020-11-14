Dunham finishes 30th at National Invite

South Dakota Mines junior Timothy Dunham competed in the the D2 National Cross Country Invite 10K race on Saturday hosted by Lubbock Christian University in Canyon, Texas.
The junior from Grand Forks, North Dakota, finished the race in 30th place in a time of 33 minutes, 23.66 seconds.
"Tim ran a very smart race today. The course was pretty challenging and the wind made everything a little tougher," said Hardrocker cross country head coach Steve Johnson. "It was awesome to see him get one more chance to lace up the spikes this fall and he put in a great run."
Dunham was the only Hardrocker to qualify for the national event.
Tony Torres of Colorado Mesa won the race in 31:37.7. Five of the top 10 finishes came from Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference runners.
BHSU softball releases spring schedule
The Black Hills State University softball team has released its schedule for the 2021 season which is set to begin Feb. 27.
The scheduled consists of 40 games, back-to-back days of doubleheaders against 10 teams.
The Yellow Jackets are currently scheduled to host their first four games of the year, taking on New Mexico Highlands Feb. 27-28.
Doubleheaders at UC Colorado Springs March 6-7 and at Adams State March 13-14 follow before BHSU returns home for March 20-21 doubleheaders against Colorado Christian.
BHSU hits the road again for four against Metro State March 27-28 and then will host Colorado State-Pueblo April 3-4 and Colorado Mesa April 10-11.
Road trips to each Chadron State April 17-18 and Fort Lewis April 24-25 wrap up regular season travel for the Yellow Jackets as they then face Colorado Mines April 30-May 1 to conclude the season.
The RMAC Championship is scheduled to take place May 6-8.
