Duran 4th, Jonah Swartz 6th at AA state golf

Rapid City Central's Alex Duran finished in tie for fourth place Tuesday at the Class AA State Boys Golf Tournament at willow run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.

Duran opened the tournament Monday with a 73, which put him in a four-way tie for first place. But dropped back some on Tuesday with a 79, for a 12-over par 152.

Nash Stenberg of Sioux Falls Lincoln ran away form the field on Tuesday with a 69, to win the tournament with a 142, five strokes ahead of Kaden Rylance of Watertown.

William Sanford of Sioux falls O'Gorman was third with a 148. Luke Honner of Lincoln tied Duran in fourth at 152.

Jonah Swartz of Stevens moved up to sixth place with a 76 Tuesday for a 155, while Sam Grout placed 11th for Spearfish with a 157.

Lincoln held on for the team win with a 310 Tuesday for a 617 total, Watertown was second at 622, followed by O'Gorman at 636, Yankton at 644 and Harrisburg at 645.

Stevens placed eighth in the 17-team field with a 677, while spearfish was 10th at 679, Rapid City Central 12th at 706 and Sturgis 17th at 888.

