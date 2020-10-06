 Skip to main content
Duran 4th, Jonah Swartz 6th at AA state golf
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Duran 4th, Jonah Swartz 6th at AA state golf

Rapid City Central's Alex Duran finished in tie for fourth place Tuesday at the Class AA State Boys Golf Tournament at willow run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.

Duran opened the tournament Monday with a 73, which put him in a four-way tie for first place. But dropped back some on Tuesday with a 79, for a 12-over par 152.

Nash Stenberg of Sioux Falls Lincoln ran away form the field on Tuesday with a 69, to win the tournament with a 142, five strokes ahead of Kaden Rylance of Watertown.

William Sanford of Sioux falls O'Gorman was third with a 148. Luke Honner of Lincoln tied Duran in fourth at 152.

Jonah Swartz of Stevens moved up to sixth place with a 76 Tuesday for a 155, while Sam Grout placed 11th for Spearfish with a 157.

Lincoln held on for the team win with a 310 Tuesday for a 617 total, Watertown was second at 622, followed by O'Gorman at 636, Yankton at 644 and Harrisburg at 645.

Stevens placed eighth in the 17-team field with a 677, while spearfish was 10th at 679, Rapid City Central 12th at 706 and Sturgis 17th at 888.

Volleyball

ST. THOMAS MORE 3, PHILIP 0: Haleigh Timmer tallied 15 kills, three aces and two blocks as the Cavaliers swept the Lady Scotties 25-22, 25-11, 25-20 Tuesday night at the STM Gym.

Reese Ross collected 11 kills, three aces and one block for STM, while Sarah Matthes added 33 assists and Dani Godkin made 10 digs.

The Cavaliers, 10-7, will travel to Lead-Deadwood Thursday, while Phillip, 8-5, hosts Faith on Thursday.

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 3, DOUGLAS 0: The Cobblers picked up their second win of the season Tuesday, stopping the Patriots in straight sets.

Central had little trouble in the mach, winning 25-17, 25-11 and 25-12.

No other information was made available.

Central, 2-15, hosts the SD-WY Border Wars beginning Saturday at noon. Douglas, 0-8, will host Belle Fourche Thursday.

SPEARFISH 3, STURGIS 1: The Spartans battled back from a first-set loss and defeated the Scoopers Tuesday night in Spearfish.

After Sturgis won the first game 26-24, the Spartans won the next three, 25-17, 25-19 and 25-22.

No other information was made available.

Spearfish, 5-6, hosts Rapid City Stevens Thursday and Sturgis, 6-7 is at Hill City Saturday.

Class AA State Golf

Second round, Willow Run GC, Par 70

TEAM RESULTS: 1, Lincoln — 307 - 310 – 617; 2, Watertown — 317 - 305 – 622; 3, O'Gorman — 317 - 319 – 636; 4, Yankton — 320 - 324 – 644; 5, Harrisburg — 329 - 316 – 645; 6, Roosevelt — 325 - 329 – 654; 7, Pierre — 333 - 343 – 676; 8, Rapid City Stevens — 342 - 335 – 677; 9, Brandon Valley — 349 - 329 – 678; 10, Spearfish — 340 - 339 – 679; 11, Mitchell — 349 - 356 – 705; 12, Rapid City Central — 350 - 356 – 706; 13, Washington — 359 - 348 – 707; 14, Aberdeen Central — 367 - 356 – 723; 15, Brookings — 381 - 367 – 748; 16, Huron — 392 - 379 – 771; 17, Sturgis — 449 - 439 – 888.

TOP 25: 1, Nash Stenberg, LHS — 73-69 – 142; 2, Kaden Rylance, WTN — 73-74 – 147; 3, William Sanford, OG — 73-75 – 148; T-4, Luke Honner, LHS — 78-74, Alex Duran, RCC — 73-79 – 152; 6, Jonah Swartz, RCS — 78-76 – 154; T-7, Will Allen, HHS — 81-74, Jack Eggebraaten, RHS — 77-78 – 155; T-9, Landon Moe, YHS — 80-76, Sam Mahowald, WTN — 80-76 – 156; 11, Sam Grout, SPE — 77-80 – 157; 12, Macon Larson, MIT — 78-80 – 158; T-13, Jacob Stewart, OG — 79-80, Jack Kray, WHS — 80-79, Gavin Haselhorst, YHS — 76-83 – 159; T-16, Garett Everson, RHS — 78-82, Hayden Scott, HHS — 77-83 – 160; T-18, Jake Olson, WTN — 84-77, Bennett Geraets, LHS — 76-85 – 161; T-20, Gavin Hibbert, WTN — 84-78, Jack Hilgenberg, LHS — 80-82, Sawyer Sonnenschein, PIE — 76-86 – 162; T-23, Emmet Hansen, BV — 88-75, Cayden Paulsen, WTN — 85-78, Liam Sarmiento, OG — 82-81 – 163.

