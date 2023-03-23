South Dakota's lone congressman has been named the "most effective House Republican" on agriculture for the 117th Congress, according to the Center for Effective Lawmaking.

It's Dusty Johnson's second time in a row receiving the honor. CEL also ranked him 14th out of his 222 House Republican colleagues.

“Agriculture is the top industry in South Dakota. My focused efforts to represent our producers well have delivered results to the industry,” Johnson said. “I’m proud to be named the top House Republican in Agriculture policy and will continue to work hard for South Dakota.”

During the 117th Congress, Johnson was the Republican lead on many bills passed, including the Ocean Shipping Reform Act and Strengthening the Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Act.

Other bills were implemented administratively by the agencies they affected, an often faster process than waiting for Congressional passage. The FEEDD Act expands relief under the federal crop insurance program, while the Cattle Contract Library Act increases transparency for producers by allowing them to view price components from different packers.

Johnson secured his third term in a landslide victory over Libertarian Collin Duprel in November. Now months into the 118th Congress, Johnson continues to prioritize his agriculture work in the legislature. It's his third term serving on the agriculture committee, a vital seat on the national stage to represent South Dakota's number-one industry, especially in a year where Congress has to renegotiate the Farm Bill.

Since the session began on Jan. 3, Johnson has re-introduced two cattle-focused bills aimed at helping the ag industry — the Butcher Block Act and the A-PLUS Act. The Butcher Block Act assists new or expanded livestock or meat processors, allows for financing of cooperative stock and establishes a rural development grant program. The U.S. Department of Agriculture implemented a pilot program mirroring that legislation in July 2021.

He's been outspoken about Chinese Communist Party influence, noting repeatedly that "food security is national security." Johnson is one of 24 lawmakers appointed to the Select Committee on China; he questioned CCP involvement in America's agriculture and farmland production during the first hearing on Feb. 28.

Johnson recently visited Wall, where he and USDA Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small toured Wall Meat Processing. Co-owner Ken Charfauros said the demand for locally sourced meat has exceeded the capacity of their 2,400-square-foot processing plant. Charfauros and the Wall Meat Processing team have expanded with their subsidiary, I-90 Meats, to create a 30,000-square-foot plant in New Underwood.

I-90 Meats received a $3.3 million federal grant to assist in the plant's creation, a direct impact from Johnson's legislation.