DWU's Malone sets sights on NAIA National Championships

Former Rapid City stevens standout Darien Malone is among two Dakota Wesleyan University wrestlers who will be shooting for a national title this weekend at the 64th annual NAIA Wrestling National Championships in Park City, Kan.

Also competing for the Tigers is senior Marcus Urban.

Entering his first postseason, Malone stormed his way to the GPAC Championship match, which qualified him for the national meet.

In the GPAC semifinals, Malone took down Gabriel Howard of Briar Cliff University after a thrilling 7-5 sudden victory in four overtimes. The 133-pound grappler now boasts a record of 16-11 in his first collegiate season.

“Darien had a weekend that showed he has developed and improved throughout the season,” Dakota Wesleyan head coach Casey Mouw said. “He turned two matches around that he had lost earlier in the season, one of which took an overtime takedown. For one of our true freshmen to go and perform like he did makes you really excited for the future, because the other five wrestling that weekend saw what is possible.”