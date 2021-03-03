DWU's Malone sets sights on NAIA National Championships

Former Rapid City stevens standout Darien Malone is among two Dakota Wesleyan University wrestlers who will be shooting for a national title this weekend at the 64th annual NAIA Wrestling National Championships in Park City, Kan.
Also competing for the Tigers is senior Marcus Urban.
Entering his first postseason, Malone stormed his way to the GPAC Championship match, which qualified him for the national meet.
In the GPAC semifinals, Malone took down Gabriel Howard of Briar Cliff University after a thrilling 7-5 sudden victory in four overtimes. The 133-pound grappler now boasts a record of 16-11 in his first collegiate season.
“Darien had a weekend that showed he has developed and improved throughout the season,” Dakota Wesleyan head coach Casey Mouw said. “He turned two matches around that he had lost earlier in the season, one of which took an overtime takedown. For one of our true freshmen to go and perform like he did makes you really excited for the future, because the other five wrestling that weekend saw what is possible.”
Malone will square off against the two seed, Carson Taylor of Grand View University, while Urban will face Colby Johnson of Baker University. However, the brackets are subject to change and are not considered official until ratified by the NAIA-Wrestling Coaches’ Association Bracketing Committee. Official brackets are planned for release on Thursday at 6 p.m. (MDT).
Urban returns to the national championships for a second consecutive year as he looks to conclude his four-year career as an NAIA All-American. Last year Urban opened the tournament against the overall No. 1 seed in his weight class and lost by an 11-2 major decision. He lost his next match by a pin, which saw his junior season come to a close.
However, this season Urban was the preseason pick to win his weight class in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. He also spent the entire season ranked in the NAIA and took fourth at the GPAC Championships. The 165-pound wrestler has a record of 14-5 on the season and is 7-2 in duals this year.
“We’re very excited for both Darien and Marcus to earn a trip to the National Tournament,” Mouw said. “It keeps getting more and more challenging each year as there are only so many allocations and the level of wrestling in the GPAC continues to improve. They both had to battle hard on both days of the qualifier.”