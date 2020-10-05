Dykstra, Chargers in charge at State A golf

Other than a little slip on 17, where he shot a six, Dohrer played bogey free for the back nine.

"I had to battle back on the back nine, the front nine didn't start great," Dohrer said. "I just had to stay mentally and finish strong."

Dohrer said the pin placement was tough, but every golfer has to deal with the same course, so he said all you can do is go out and keep competing.

He said he had much more confidence around the greens.

"I played smarter and my execution was a little bit better," he said. "That always helps."

It was a disappointing day for Christensen, who won the Region 4A tournament on this same Southern Hills Course a week ago with a 73.

He had three or four holes, especially the last one, that he wished he could have back. He shot a nine on hole No. 4, a seven on 6 and a six on 7.

"I don't know why I do this to myself, the first day of not playing very well, but it was a battle all day," Christensen told the Journal just minutes before his problems on 18 were initially discussed with tournament officials. "I just have to get back to the drawing board and hopefully have a better day tomorrow."