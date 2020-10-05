Dykstra, Chargers in charge at State A golf

Andrew Dykstra and his Sioux Falls Christian teammates have put themselves in a good position to win the Class A Boys State Golf Tournament title at the Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs.
Little Wound's Lance Christensen Jr., however, will likely need the round of his life and some help to repeat as individual state champion.
Dykstra shot a five over par 75 on the opening day of the two-day tournament Monday, two strokes ahead of teammate Eli Anema and Aberdeen Roncalli's Micah Dohrer. The Chargers, meanwhile, have jumped out to an 17-stroke lead over Tea Area in the battle for the team title.
Christensen had a tough day to begin with, initially believing he shot an opening 81, 11 strokes over par. But on the 18th hole, he twice hit his ball that was out of bounds, incurred some penalty shots and originally finished with an 11 on the hole and with an 88. Later, after some discussion with tournament officials, two strokes were negated and he finished with an 86, 11 strokes from the top. He is tied for 28th place.
South Dakota Activities Association Assistant Executive Director and tournament director John Krogstrand said it was a tough way to end the round, but after a lot of discussion, they worked through it.
"The SDGA (South Dakota Golf Association) professionals are also working regional, national and international events as rules officials," Krogstrand said. "We looked at different options and that was where we committee settled on."
Dykstra was all smiles, though, closing the first day with a birdie on 18. He shot just a 23 on the final six holes and 35 for the back nine.
Like most golfers on Monday morning, Dykstra had some troubles early but finished strong.
"It was a a struggle on the front nine with a 40, I was hoping to do better than that," he said. "But I got it going on the back."
Dykstra's success on the back nine was pretty simple in golfing terms: he was making putts.
"Making putts is what you need to win a tournament," he said.
Dykstra said he was a little worried coming into the tournament; he said his swing wasn't there. It's good enough for now.
"All you need is you short game," he said. "If you got it going, you got it going. That will really make a difference."
Dykstra said he will need the same kind of effort on Tuesday to come away with the title. He knows it won't be easy.
"The job is not finished. We have to come out strong," he said. "There is still good competition left in the field. I know I need to come out strong (Tuesday)."
Dykstra's teammate, Anema, is just two strokes behind after his opening 77, along with Dohrer.
Other than a little slip on 17, where he shot a six, Dohrer played bogey free for the back nine.
"I had to battle back on the back nine, the front nine didn't start great," Dohrer said. "I just had to stay mentally and finish strong."
Dohrer said the pin placement was tough, but every golfer has to deal with the same course, so he said all you can do is go out and keep competing.
He said he had much more confidence around the greens.
"I played smarter and my execution was a little bit better," he said. "That always helps."
It was a disappointing day for Christensen, who won the Region 4A tournament on this same Southern Hills Course a week ago with a 73.
He had three or four holes, especially the last one, that he wished he could have back. He shot a nine on hole No. 4, a seven on 6 and a six on 7.
"I don't know why I do this to myself, the first day of not playing very well, but it was a battle all day," Christensen told the Journal just minutes before his problems on 18 were initially discussed with tournament officials. "I just have to get back to the drawing board and hopefully have a better day tomorrow."
As far as Tuesday, Christensen said he just has to get his mind right.
"I just have to play like I know I can," he said.
Dakota Munger of Chamberlain and Mason Carrels of Roncalli are tied for fourth place with a 78, followed by a five-way tie for sixth at 80 between Cameron Caldwell of Chamberlain, Konnor Gayle of Lennox, Paul Bruns of Dakota Valley and Lucas Berg of Dell Rapids.
Carrels had the top score through nine holes at 38.
St. Thomas More's Cade Jacobson opened in a tie for 11th place with an 81, while teammate Cade Kandolin was tied for 15th at 82. Jacob Harris led Hot Springs with an 82 as well.
Sioux Falls Christian opened with a 318, to a 335 for Tea Area and a 341 for Chamberlain. Roncalli and St. Thomas More are tied for fourth with a 343, five strokes ahead of Vermillion.
"I'm very happy for our players," STM coach Andy Shaw said. "We designed a plan for the first day and everyone stuck to it and now we have an opportunity to reach another goal. There is a lot of golf left, and lots could happen, but I know these guys will fight until the last putt."
Hole in one
Tea Area's Cooper Leslie had an up-and-down start, to say the least. After a tough 10 on hole No. 2, he aced the third hole (125 yards). He hit the green just past the hole and it spun back and in for the hole-in-one.
Leslie is tied for 22nd overall with an 84.
Coming up
The final 18 holes begin Tuesday at 9 a.m.
