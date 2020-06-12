Dylan Richey shines as Hardhats get doubleheader sweep of Pierre

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dylan Richey might have had too much time on his hands as primarily a pitcher for the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats the last couple of seasons.

Still one of the aces on the mound for the Hardhats, Richey is now on the field in a full-time role at third base and as a designated hitter.

He's enjoying the transition, and Friday was a good example, as he had three hits and three RBI in the 10-2 win over Pierre Post 8 at Fitzgerald Stadium, followed by another hit and RBI in the nightcap as the Hardhats earned the sweep, 14-4 in six innings.

"It is definitely different," Richey said after the opening win Friday. "As a pitcher, you almost have too much time, so you go out there and throw too much. Now that I am a full-time player, they are kind of limiting me (with pitches) as well just trying to rest myself as much as possible."

Richey had about 20 at bats as a Hardhat going into the season and already has that this season in the first eight games.

"You can't get much rhythm with that (20 at bats), so this year to get the rhythm down, it is fun," he said. "

With his four hits Friday, Richey is hitting .529 after eight games, with nine hits and six RBI.