Dylan Richey shines as Hardhats get doubleheader sweep of Pierre

Dylan Richey might have had too much time on his hands as primarily a pitcher for the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats the last couple of seasons.
Still one of the aces on the mound for the Hardhats, Richey is now on the field in a full-time role at third base and as a designated hitter.
He's enjoying the transition, and Friday was a good example, as he had three hits and three RBI in the 10-2 win over Pierre Post 8 at Fitzgerald Stadium, followed by another hit and RBI in the nightcap as the Hardhats earned the sweep, 14-4 in six innings.
"It is definitely different," Richey said after the opening win Friday. "As a pitcher, you almost have too much time, so you go out there and throw too much. Now that I am a full-time player, they are kind of limiting me (with pitches) as well just trying to rest myself as much as possible."
Richey had about 20 at bats as a Hardhat going into the season and already has that this season in the first eight games.
"You can't get much rhythm with that (20 at bats), so this year to get the rhythm down, it is fun," he said. "
With his four hits Friday, Richey is hitting .529 after eight games, with nine hits and six RBI.
"Today I wanted to make a little bit of an adjustment because I felt like I was going off the ball and popping it up in previous games," Richey said after the first game. "I just went in there thinking line drives and keeping it low, especially with the wind blowing in."
The Hardhats moved to 6-2 with the sweep, with all six wins at home. Their two losses came to Gillette Monday in Wyoming.
Friday Post 22 dominated Post 8 on the scoreboard although it wasn't always a clean doubleheader with five errors, but they did what they had to do, Hardhat coach Nic Ewing said.
"I think when you have games like this, they know what is expected and to come out and do your job," Ewing said. "We're harping on some little things that we want to work on, but the boys put the barrel on the ball, especially the bottom of the order in that second game and produced some runs."
In the opener, the Hardhats had three good innings offensively, scoring all 10 of their runs — three in the first and second innings, and four in the sixth.
In the first, Ryan Bachman and Richey had RBI singlee and Jake Goble added a RBI double.
Post 22 made it 6-0 in the second on a RBI single by Colton Hartford, followed by Bransen Kuehl scoring on an error and another RBI single by Richey.
Pierre got on the scoreboard in the top of the third against starting pitcher Hunter Tillery on a RBI double by Andy Gordon.
After three scoreless innings, the Hardhats' bats got going again in the sixth on a RBI single by Kuehl, a two-run triple by Hartford and a RBI double by Richey.
Post 8 got its second of the run in the game in the top of the seventh off of Troy Wilhelm on a RBI a single by Gordon.
Tillery picked up the win, scattering six hits in four innings, but giving up just one run. He didn't walk a batter and struck out four. Wilhelm pitched the final three innings, giving up one run on five hits, walking none and striking out four.
Hartford also had two hits and three RBI.
Pierre had 11 hits, with Coverdale, Stout, Gordon, Maguire Raske and River Iverson all having two hits.
In the second game, Pierre took a 1-0 lead only to see Post 22 score three times in the bottom of the first and lead 7-1 after four. The Hardhats ended the game in the sixth with four runs.
Bachman and Blake Waver had RBI groundouts in the first and Hartford scored on a wild pitch.
In the second, Kuehl had a RBI double, Richey a bases-loaded walk and Issac Arnold a sac fly in the fourth.
Thomas McGuire had a RBI single in the fifth, followed by Hartford with a run-scoring fielder's choice and a RBI sac fly by Bachman in the fifth.
After Pierre scored two unearned runs off of Drew Scherbenske in the top of the sixth, Post 22 put the game away on two singles, two straight hit batsmen, a bases loaded walk and fielder's choice for a run. Bachman ended the game with a long R BI single.
The Hardhats got another strong effort from their starting pitcher, as Goble scattered six hits in four innings, giving up just one run, walking three and striking out four. Scherbenske gave up four hits in two innings, walking two and striking out three. None of his three runs allowed wee earned.
"We try to tell our guys to know what to value," Ewing said. "Jake got guys up early, but they didn't hit the ball hard, they had some singles. They have to understand that if you give up a couple of singles and the guys play defense behind you, base hits never win a game unless they turn into runs. We're pretty pleased that Scherbenske kept his composure even though guys got on base. He has to learn to pitch with runners on, so it is good practice for that."
Kuehl, Bachman and Peyton Tipton had two hits for Rapid City, with Bachman knocking in three runs, Kuehl two and Tipton one run.
Grey Zabel had three hits to lead Pierre, 0-4, while Coverdale and Cade Hinkle had two hits each.
The two teams will meet again Sunday in Pierre at 5 p.m.. Post 22 will also face Renner at 1 p.m. in a rematch of last year's state title game in which Renner won 6-4.
"I think we might see some good arms Sunday, so hopefully that is a good test," Ewing said. "When you go to road day games and back, they can be mental, hard checks. Hopefully we come ready to play."
