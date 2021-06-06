Dylon Marsh powers sloppy Hardhats to 3rd place finish at Veterans Classic

Later in the inning, with the bases loaded and a new pitcher on the mound, Hunter Tillery drew a full-count RBI-walk, and a short-hop error at first on a grounder by Good scored Holec to even things at 6-6.

The Spartans stretched their lead back out to two with a pair of runs in the fourth, but Jack Goble answered with a 1-0 shot to the deepest part of center field for a solo home run, his sixth of the year, before Marsh laced a full-count pitch past the shortstop for a game-tying RBI-single to make it 8-8.

Goble was then intentionally walked in the fifth to load the bases with none out, but Alliance’s plan to get the force out at home and preserve a tie ballgame didn’t quite work as Peyton Tipton struck out, but Jacob Solano, in at catcher for Jegeris, drew a four-pitch walk on the next at-bat to give Post 22 its first lead of the evening.

Marsh then recorded his bases-clearing double with two outs before coming in relief for Scherbenske, who got the win, throwing 25 pitches to seal the victory. His one run came on Alliance’s final out when a two-out double came around to score.

The Hardhats, who finished with nine hits, ended the Veterans Classic with a 5-1 record. They’ll begin a four-game set in East River on Wednesday, facing Yankton Post 12.

“If we finished in first and played like we did today I wouldn’t be happy, if we finished in seventh and competed all the way through I’d be happy,” Torve said. “At this point in the season, it’s being competitive, it’s being proud of the fact that you wear a Post 22 uniform, it’s being proud of putting your best effort out onto the field every day and we just didn’t do that today.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

