Dysin Mayo, former Rush defenseman, joins NHL ranks
alert
021117-spt-rush 003.JPG (copy)

Defenseman Dysin Mayo looks down the ice for teammates to pass to as a member of the Rapid City Rush in a Feb. 10, 2017 game against the Allen Americans.

 Hannah Hunsinger / Journal Staff, File

Former Rapid City Rush defenseman Dysin Mayo will join the NHL ranks after Arizona Coyotes general manger Bill Armstrong announced Monday that the 25-year-old has been recalled from the Rush's AHL affiliate the Tucson Roadrunners.

Mayo, a fifth round, 133rd overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, played one season in the Black Hills back in 2016-17, registering 15 goals and one assist for the Rush in 25 games, playing another 25 for the Roadrunners. 

The 6-foot-2, 183-pound native of Victoria, British Columbia has spent the last four seasons entirely in Tucson and competed in the team's first two regular season contests of 2021-22 before being sent up to the Coyotes.  

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

