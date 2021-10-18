Dysin Mayo, former Rush defenseman, joins NHL ranks

Former Rapid City Rush defenseman Dysin Mayo will join the NHL ranks after Arizona Coyotes general manger Bill Armstrong announced Monday that the 25-year-old has been recalled from the Rush's AHL affiliate the Tucson Roadrunners.

Mayo, a fifth round, 133rd overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, played one season in the Black Hills back in 2016-17, registering 15 goals and one assist for the Rush in 25 games, playing another 25 for the Roadrunners.

The 6-foot-2, 183-pound native of Victoria, British Columbia has spent the last four seasons entirely in Tucson and competed in the team's first two regular season contests of 2021-22 before being sent up to the Coyotes.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

