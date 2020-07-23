Eagle Butte's Garrett moves into second in saddle bronc after 86-point ride

“I had a nice little horse that I got on in Brookings, and I switched deliveries this time and it seemed like he liked this delivery a little better. Everything went good, and I was pretty tickled,” Garrett said. “I wouldn’t say much has changed this year. Luck of the draw is a lot of this deal, and I’ve been fortunate to draw some good horses and hold up my end of the deal when I do. I probably have been more consistent this year, but I still have the same mindset and the same goal.”

Elshere had to go the re-ride route and was a jump late in getting into his spurring rhythm resulting in a 78-point score.

The rough stock end of the arena produced a couple of other lead changes as well. In bareback, Trenten Montero, a Nevada cowboy coming off his first NFR appearance in December, recorded an 87-point ride aboard Sutton Rodeo’s Knobs.

And in bull riding, Braden Richardson (Jasper, Texas) fashioned the first qualified on Sutton Rodeo’s High Roller this year — the bull was undefeated at 8-0 coming in — posting an 87.5- point ride to move to the event lead.