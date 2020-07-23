Eagle Butte's Garrett moves into second in saddle bronc after 86-point ride

While certainty has a knack of taking a pass when it comes to rodeo, one version is a sure bet at the Deadwood Days of ’76 rodeo: each year the wooden chutes at the PRCA Days of ’76 rodeo grounds will play host to the very best saddle bronc riders in the world.
Thursday’s second performance did just that serving up a big handful of the sport’s very best bronc riders, including nine of South Dakota’s current crop of top professionals, among them young guns like Eagle Butte’s Shorty Garrett, a previous champion (Cole Elshere, 2010), a high school national champion (Dawson Jandreau, 2009) and a 12-time NFR qualifier, 40-year-old Jesse Bail.
“It’s really prestigious to win here any year,” Elshere said. “I won it in my second year here. I was on my permit and won Deadwood. And won it on Lunatic Fringe (Burch Rodeo’s legendary bucking horse), so it’s always been one that I remember and want to remember. And with South Dakota having so many rodeos this year, everybody wants to come here anyway.”
Garrett, currently fourth in PRCA world standings, had the best ride of the South Dakota bronc riders, and all others, too, turning in an 86-point ride aboard Sutton Rodeo’s Choctow Bingo. The ride moved the 28-year old, gold buckle winner at Rodeo Rapid City earlier in the year, into the second spot on the leaderboard behind Stetson Wright (86.5-point effort on Wednesday night).
“I had a nice little horse that I got on in Brookings, and I switched deliveries this time and it seemed like he liked this delivery a little better. Everything went good, and I was pretty tickled,” Garrett said. “I wouldn’t say much has changed this year. Luck of the draw is a lot of this deal, and I’ve been fortunate to draw some good horses and hold up my end of the deal when I do. I probably have been more consistent this year, but I still have the same mindset and the same goal.”
Elshere had to go the re-ride route and was a jump late in getting into his spurring rhythm resulting in a 78-point score.
The rough stock end of the arena produced a couple of other lead changes as well. In bareback, Trenten Montero, a Nevada cowboy coming off his first NFR appearance in December, recorded an 87-point ride aboard Sutton Rodeo’s Knobs.
And in bull riding, Braden Richardson (Jasper, Texas) fashioned the first qualified on Sutton Rodeo’s High Roller this year — the bull was undefeated at 8-0 coming in — posting an 87.5- point ride to move to the event lead.
Though timed events performances did not result in a change atop the leaderboard in Thursday night’s performance, an area steer wrestler, Gary Gilbert, made some noise in the morning slack with a 3.7-second bull-dogging effort (second in the second round). That fine run, coupled with a solid 5.2-second effort in the first round, vaulted the New Underwood man to the lead in the average (8.9-seconds on two head).
Another South Dakota man, Dupree’s Trey Young, wasn’t as fortunate on his second run in tie-down roping Thursday night. After a 7.8-second run in the morning slack setup an excellent chance to grab the lead in the average, Young fell victim to a calf with a steer-like kick and was unable to complete his two loops and hooey thereby failing to post a qualified time.
Friday’s third performance (7 p.m.) will be preceded earlier in the day (1:30 p.m.) by the annual parade though downtown Deadwood.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!