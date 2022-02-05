Eagle Butte's Shorty Garrett performs winning ride in front of sold out crowd to cap off Rodeo Rapid City

In 1978, Jim Sutton surmised that Rapid City, South Dakota would be an ideal home for a winter rodeo, a big-time event capable of attracting the best cowboys and cowgirls in the world and letting them strut their stuff before large, enthusiastic crowds.

And while the Rodeo Rapid City, formerly known as the Black Hills Stock Show, has been of consistently high-quality year after year — as evidenced by four selections as the PRCA’s Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year — this year’s 45th edition may be the very best of all.

An inaugural appearance at the spacious Summit Arena has added to the excitement, as has provided the record crowds in each performance, a cavalcade of top PRCA professional cowboys and cowgirls have delighted the large crowds winning efforts.

Saturday two performances checked all of those boxes.

And for South Dakota rodeo fans, it added a little extra as Eagle Butte's Shorty Garrett fashioned an 85.5-point ride in the evening to share the win with Iowa bronc rider Riggin Smith who turned in his winning ride in the Saturday matinee.

“I knew nothing about that horse. I knew his name and his number,” Garrett said of his ride aboard Sutton Rodeo’s Spark Plug. “I’ve been having some tough luck with the draws not lining up for a guy. We were patient and just waited, and I though, heck, it can’t be any worse than what I’ve been getting on, and it wasn’t. It worked out great. You go long enough and you’ll get a good one, and I did tonight.”

Riggin Smith’s effort earlier in the day was equally impressive. the Winterset, Iowa saddle bronc rider got to the front end quickly and settled into a comfortable spurring lick aboard Burch Rodeo’s Pip Squeak.

“I’ve been on that horse before,” Smith, a past PRCA rookie of the year, said. “I was actually the first guy to get on that horse in saddle bronc riding since he’d been a bareback horse, and, man, we got a long a lot better today than we did the last time. That time was a 77. He was the same then, I wasn’t very good.”

Tim Bingham, an Idaho bull rider working his way back into form after a series of injuries, fed off that afternoon energy to grab the lead in his event with an 85-point trip. His dance partner, a New Frontier Rodeo bull spun left out of the chute, quickly faded back to the right before straightening out at the end.

The shifty moves didn’t phase the 30-year-old, 3-time NFR qualifier. In fact, it played right into his wheelhouse.

“The bull wasn’t really solid on a pattern but he kept the same style of bucking throughout, which to me is more important,” Bingham said. “He was really up and down and came off the ground on the front end and went every which way. But he kept that same bucking style so it didn’t really matter to me whether he was switching up or not since I could keep the same timing throughout the whole ride.”

Matinee rodeo fans witnessed another quality rough stock effort as Caleb Bennett, 33-year-old veteran with 9 trips to the NFR on his resume, spurred Sutton Rodeo’s Wes Texas to 86-points to move into second on the leaderboard.

After seeing his draw for Rodeo Rapid City, Bennett drove up from Texas overnight for a hard ride on a horse with a lot of tricky moves.

“I thought that’s a really good draw so I better go try that,” Bennett said. “He was kind of all over the place and had some sneaky moves and was getting in the air and that’s icing on the cake when they are doing that. It’s a little bit of work, but fun at the same time as long as you are doing your job.”

The evening performance produced an even better bareback performance as 30-year-old Orin Larson, another veteran with a distinguished record (seven NFR appearances), exceeded Bennett’s score and nearly overtook event winner Garrett Shadbolt (89) with an 88.5 effort.

“I’ve been on that horse a number of times. I was eighty-eight on him last fall and the year before and won both rodeos,” Larson said of his ride Muddy Creek Rodeo’s Pejuta, “We have some pretty good chemistry and it was pretty awesome to have him again. To get on a special horse like that at an awesome venue is pretty awesome.”

The timed event end of Summit Arena also produced a rodeo winner on Saturday night as Ari-Anna Flynn (Roland, Oklahoma) executed the cloverleaf in a blazing 13.05 seconds to cop rodeo top money in barrel racing.

Rodeo Rapid City gave the Saturday night sold-out crowd a fitting finale to Rodeo Rapid City 2022 as a couple of young bull riders closed out the rodeo with matching 87-point rides to share top money.

JR Stratford (Byers, Kansas) followed up an arena record performance (93.5) to win last year’s rodeo. Going back-to-back in bull riding with the luck of the draw and pens of rank bulls in the same venue is a seldom occurrence.

“I really enjoy coming to this rodeo. It’s a great crowd and a great feeling here. There’s nothing like Rapid City,” Stratford said. “I had a really good bull from Suttons that’s been to the finals. I’ve been thinking about him all week and the adrenalin was pumping tonight, and it finally came together and I got it done.”

Tristan O’Neal came into Rapid City as a virtual unknow in bull riding circles. His 87-point ride will change that.

“I never seen the bull and I got online and looked at a few stats and thought he looked kind of average, nothing too crazy,” O’Neal said. “But tonight, he had a really good trip. Normally, I don’t like bulls that spin away from my hand but tonight it worked out and I stayed in it with him bucking and kicking the whole time. This is hands down the biggest rodeo I’ve ever won. My dad, Michael O’Neal is from Rapid City, he was born and raised here so that makes it even more special.”

