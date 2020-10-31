Eagles beat the Hardrockers 37-22 for second time this season

On several occasions Sturgis native Jay Long played the South Dakota School of Mines twice each year when he was head coach at Black Hills State University.

Getting two wins over the Hardrockers wasn't always easy back then, and it isn't easy now. But Long, now the head coach at Chadron State College, has a pair of wins over Mines this season as the Eagles gained a 37-22 victory Saturday night at O'Harra Stadium.

Back in the day when Long coached the Jackets, the two schools played twice a year on and off until the 2011 season. Because of the fall season that is 2020, Chadron State, Mines and Black Hills State are playing each other twice just to get some football in.

"As a coach at Black Hills State for nine years, I think we played South Dakota School of Mines twice five or six of those years. To win them both in one year was really tough," he said. "Anytime you play somebody twice, it is going to be hard. I talked to our guys (Friday night) and said that we had to go out and play just like we did the first time, just go out and execute and do our jobs. I thought our guys found a way to execute and do our jobs."

The two teams have had a bit of shoot-out history in the last couple of years, with the Eagles winning 53-48 in 2019, 50-46 in 2018 and 41-25 two weeks ago.