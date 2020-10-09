Eagles eager to open season Saturday

After many weeks of deliberation and consultation, the Chadron State College football team is due to open its season on Saturday against Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction. Kickoff is set for noon

The game is the first of six the Eagles have scheduled for this fall. The next two, against South Dakota Mines on Oct. 17 and Black Hills State on Oct. 24, will be at CSC’s Elliott Field, while the remaining three will be on the road. One of them will be against long-time rival Nebraska-Kearney.

“We’re anxious to play,” Chadron State Head Coach Jay Long said. “We’ve been practicing for at least four weeks and we’re ready to go against somebody else. We’re glad to have this opportunity and want to make the most of it.”

With the Covid-19 Pandemic wiping out spring sports at all levels worldwide beginning in March and then interrupting or delaying even professional sports well into the summer, no one could predict what would happen this fall. But at least 50 Chadron State players spent much of the summer in Chadron, lifting weights and working out on their own several times a week with hopes they’d get to play this fall.