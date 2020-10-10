Eagles fall in overtime at Mesa

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – There were only two scoring plays in the first 60 minutes of football, but the Colorado Mesa Mavericks needed just one more than the Chadron State College Eagles in overtime to win a 10-7 defensive struggle on Saturday in Grand Junction.

"At the end of these losses," said CSC Head Football Coach Jay Long, "the players all know. It hurts to lose. If it doesn't, you're not working hard enough. The part I'm happy about is that our team is fighting for each other. That's what got us into the overtime to begin with."

The teams took a 0-0 deadlock into the halftime locker room, after both teams missed two field goals in the first half. In Mesa's case, kicker Luis Ruiz-Diaz hooked tries of 45 and 28 yards. CSC's Drake Holdren missed a 37-yarder and had a 40-yarder blocked. Up until the final drive of the half, the Eagles and Mavs only had 229 yards of combined offense.

Holdren's blocked field goal was one of two chances in the game that CMU thwarted. The other, from 30 yards out, came early in the third quarter as the Eagles tried to answer a Colorado Mesa touchdown that broke the tie game and made it 7-0.