Eagles fall to Western in opener

However, Desch led two second-quarter touchdown drives to take a 20-10 lead into the locker room.

"I thought our defense stopped the run fairly well," said Long. "When they moved the ball, it was because they found something down the field. When we watch film, though, we're going to see where we would have liked a few more takeaways."

The Mountaineers held CSC scoreless in the second half, with Fonseca hitting another field goal to go ahead 23-10.

Late in the fourth, a CSC drive stalled on the goal line which potentially could have put the Eagles back within one score. A fourth down pass to tight end Riley Schliep sailed high, ricocheted off the goalpost, and fell incomplete near the goal line, and Western salted away about three minutes of game time.

"On opening weekend, half the teams win and half the teams lose," said Long. We're going to fix some things, and come back and play better. When we play sloppy that comes back on us. We have to be better. We're not going to win games if we play that undisciplined."

