Eagles look to keep winning against Lyman

An unbeaten season and number two seed has the Wall Eagles at home throughout the semifinals — with one more win.
The Eagles will look to earn a state semifinals bid when they host Lyman Thursday night in the Class 9A quarterfinals, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw said the Eagles feel pretty good going into the quarterfinals after a solid season and first-round playoffs win.
"It's a tribute to the guys for the work they put in over the summer; hard work can pay off," he said. "We just hope we can keep things rolling moving into the quarterfinals against Lyman."
From the first game to last week, Heathershaw said that across the board the team has improved in all assets of the game.
"One thing that I think has looked really good as we have moved on week-to-week, is our offensive line," he said. "We're really starting to understand our system and doing a nice job up communicating up front."
Offensively, the Eagles are led by senior running back Bridger Amiotte, who has rushed the ball 82 times for 883 yards (10.8 per rush) and 18 touchdowns. He also has caught five passes for 54 yards.
"Our running back Bridge Amiotte has had a really nice season," Heathershaw said.
Senior wide receiver Tack Tines has 321 yards rushing and three TDs and seven catches for 298 yards and five touchdowns, while Cedar Amiotte has 314 yards on the ground and five scores and 20 catches for 246 yards and two touchdowns.
"We think one of our biggest advantages is our speed," Heathershaw said. "We're not the biggest team in the world, and we know that. We feel like we can use our speed to help benefit us."
Freshman quarterback Burk Blasius has come on throughout the season and is 44-of-74 passing 636 yards, eight TDs and four interceptions.
"He has had some time back there. The reason he has been able to do that, too, is our wide receivers — Cedar Amiotte and Tack Tines. They have done a nice job of catching the ball," Heathershaw said. "They create their own success, too, by getting open in their routes."
The Wall defense has been outstanding as well, giving up just 38 points this season in eight games. In the first round of the playoffs, the Eagles gave up just four first downs in the 40-8 win over Northwestern.
Defensively, Norman Livermont has 67 tackles (30 solo), including 21 tackles for loss. Cedar Amiotte has 34 tackles, while Blair Blasius has 31 tackles and Burk Blasius has 28 stops.
"Doing that at all no matter when it is is an accomplishment, and to do it in the playoffs is even more fun," Heathershaw. "It's a tribute to our players and our defensive coordinator, Coach (David) Emmish. Our defense has stepped up to the plate and got some big turnovers for us so we could get right back on offense."
Lyman goes into the game with a 6-2 record, with its two losses coming to Kadoka Area (64-36) and Philip (38-28) at the end of the regular season.
The Kougars bounced back to stop Burke 36-16 last week in the first round of the playoffs.
"We really respect Lyman, they have been a consistent team the past few years," Heathershaw said. "This will be the fourth time for me to play Lyman since I got to Wall. Lyman has been one of our toughest competition throughout the last three seasons."
Lyman head coach Mike Kieffer said that the season has been a challenge, to say the least, but he is pleased with the outcome to date.
"I’m extremely proud of how our team has stayed together and handled adversity," Kieffer said. "A prime example was getting a win against a very good Burke team on a snow covered mess of a field in our first round game."
Heathershaw said that the Raiders have led at halftime in the last three times they have played them.
"We know they will come ready and have a good game plan," Heathershaw said. "They will be prepared for us."
Offensively, the Raiders are led by sophomore quarterback Teagan Gourneau and junior running back Colton Collins.
Last week against Burke, Collins ran for 254 rushing yards on 35 carries and three touchdowns. He has 1,114 yards and 18 touchdowns on the season.
To be successful, Kieffer said they will need to limit their mistakes and minimize Wall’s big plays.
"They have speed all over the field. They have the ability to take it the distance on every play," he said.
Thursday's winner will face the winner of Warner/Ipswich in the semifinals.
The Eagles, as the No. 2 seed, will have home field once again if they come out on top. Heathershaw it would be another big game for not only the program, but the community of Wall.
"In Wall, football has been a longstanding tradition," he said. "I'm super proud of the community and the sport that they have given us. It is amazing to see our parents and businesses to do all they have done to support us."
