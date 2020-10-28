Eagles look to keep winning against Lyman

Senior wide receiver Tack Tines has 321 yards rushing and three TDs and seven catches for 298 yards and five touchdowns, while Cedar Amiotte has 314 yards on the ground and five scores and 20 catches for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

"We think one of our biggest advantages is our speed," Heathershaw said. "We're not the biggest team in the world, and we know that. We feel like we can use our speed to help benefit us."

Freshman quarterback Burk Blasius has come on throughout the season and is 44-of-74 passing 636 yards, eight TDs and four interceptions.

"He has had some time back there. The reason he has been able to do that, too, is our wide receivers — Cedar Amiotte and Tack Tines. They have done a nice job of catching the ball," Heathershaw said. "They create their own success, too, by getting open in their routes."

The Wall defense has been outstanding as well, giving up just 38 points this season in eight games. In the first round of the playoffs, the Eagles gave up just four first downs in the 40-8 win over Northwestern.

Defensively, Norman Livermont has 67 tackles (30 solo), including 21 tackles for loss. Cedar Amiotte has 34 tackles, while Blair Blasius has 31 tackles and Burk Blasius has 28 stops.