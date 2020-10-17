Eagles out-shoot 'Rockers again

The Eagles made up for last week when they didn't score until 25 seconds remaining in the game, as Thurness ran it in from 4 yards out, capping a 13-play, 78 yard drive, scoring at the 9:11 mark of the opening quarter.

The Eagles’ next two touchdowns came on long drives after the Chadron State defense picked off two Mines passes.

Cornerback Bobby Peele made a diving interception at the Eagles’ 25 midway in the second period. The Eagles scored in six plays with Holst’s 43-yard pass to Thurness the big gainer. Starks went the final yard on the next play.

After Mines’ Isaiah Eastman returned the ensuing kickoff 33 yards, the Hardrockers drove to the Chadron 24 before CSC safety Cole Condon stepped in front of the intended receiver in the back of the end zone for the second pick.

This time, the Eagles went 80 yards in seven plays with Holst and Thurness connecting on a 48 yard strike to ignite the drive. The hosts were facing a fourth and 12 when the Holst hit a wide open Chad Mikelson, who was going full stride while catching a 32-yard scoring pass just 50 seconds before halftime to make it 21-0.

The Hardrockers, 1-1, got on the board as time ran out in the first half on a 43-yard field goal by Enis Sefa.