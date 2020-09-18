Eagles stop Kougars in big 9-man matchup

A bit short-handed and suddenly down six points on the road, the Wall Eagles got a bit of a wakeup call Friday night against Class 9B and third-ranked Kadoka Area.
They woke up and then some, scoring 34 straight points, rolling to a 34-12 win to remain unbeaten on the season.
It was one of those games where the Eagles had some adversity, Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw said, as he was without his two top tacklers on defense — Blair and Burk Blasius — with Burk also the team's starting quarterback. Later in the game, senior Bridger Amiotte, also one of the top defenders, the second-string quarterback and leading ball carrier, went down with an ankle injury.
And the Eagles suddenly fell behind early on the road. No worries, it was all Wall from that point on.
"It was a pretty awesome team win for us, just the guys stepping up to the plate," Heathershaw said. "At one point were down to our third-string quarterback, and still able to keep things rolling."
The Eagles finished with 327 yards of total offense, including 252 on the ground.
"We did a lot of things like a wildcat with Amiotte there," he said. "He ran the ball a lot for us. He can did some option-run type of stuff. We were fortunate to be able to get some good things going with the run game. I'm really proud of the way we had to win that game, with guys going down with injuries and guys being out."
Kadoka Area, 4-0 going into the game, got on the scoreboard first when quarterback TJ Hamar ran it in from 14 yards out with 7:39 remaining in the opening quarter. The two-point conversion failed.
"Kadoka came out and ran it down our throats," Heathershaw said. "I think it was a wakeup call for our guys, like, 'Hey this is a good team, so we better turn it on.' I think our guys did."
Wall came right back and tied the game when Amiotte hit Tack Times on a 75-yard pass — Amiotte's only completion of the game. The 2-point conversion failed and it was a 6-6 game.
Early in the second quarter, the Eagles took control as Cedar Amiotte scored from 5-yards out and Bridger Amiotte scored a pair of TDs on a 64-yard run and a 1-yard run.
Wall led 26-6 at halftime. Heathershaw said they took control of the line of scrimmage and then controlled the game.
"The second quarter was really big for us, to pull away there," he said. "Our guys up front just did an outstanding job. One of the keys to winning was controlling the line of scrimmage. I thought we did a really nice job of that."
The Eagles came out and struck first in the third quarter on a 30-yard TD run by Tines and the 2-point pass from Tines to Brycen Cheney made it a 34-6 game.
Late in the third, Kadoka Area got back on the scoreboard on a 10-yard run by Tyus Williams. There was no scoring in the fourth quarter.
"For us, what a huge win. We respect the heck out of Kadoka. They are well coached. I think they were down a couple of guys too," Heathershaw said. "We just respect what they did and who they are. It was just an awesome win for us to be able to go in and beat a conference team that was unbeaten is a really positive thing for us."
Individually, Bridge Amiotte had 152 yards rushing on just nine carries, with Cedar Amiotte adding 85 yards on 11 rushes. Times also had 44 yards on seven carries.
Hamar was 8-of-16 passing for 63 yards and Williams gained 53 yards on 11 carries. The Wall defense held leading rusher, Gaven Sudbeck, to 43 yards on 20 rushes.
Wall, 4-0, will have another tough Great Western Conference matchup at home unbeaten Philip Friday, while Kadoka Area will be at New Underwood.
"We're looking forward to Philip next week. It should be another big one," Heathershaw said.
