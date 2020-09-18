Eagles stop Kougars in big 9-man matchup

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A bit short-handed and suddenly down six points on the road, the Wall Eagles got a bit of a wakeup call Friday night against Class 9B and third-ranked Kadoka Area.

They woke up and then some, scoring 34 straight points, rolling to a 34-12 win to remain unbeaten on the season.

It was one of those games where the Eagles had some adversity, Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw said, as he was without his two top tacklers on defense — Blair and Burk Blasius — with Burk also the team's starting quarterback. Later in the game, senior Bridger Amiotte, also one of the top defenders, the second-string quarterback and leading ball carrier, went down with an ankle injury.

And the Eagles suddenly fell behind early on the road. No worries, it was all Wall from that point on.

"It was a pretty awesome team win for us, just the guys stepping up to the plate," Heathershaw said. "At one point were down to our third-string quarterback, and still able to keep things rolling."

The Eagles finished with 327 yards of total offense, including 252 on the ground.