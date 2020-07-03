Early errors haunt Hardhats in loss to Missoula

Slow starts have haunted the Rapid City Post 22 American Legion team lately despite it winning 17 of its first 22 games this season.
Friday night the Hardhats couldn't recover from another bad start.
Missoula scored four runs right off the bat in the first inning and toppled the Hardhats 7-3 to end the third day of the 45th annual Firecracker Tournament at Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium. The loss snapped a nine-game win streak for Post 22.
"Missoula played very well," Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said. "They swung the bats well, they played good defense, they ran the bases, and their pitcher (Nolan McCaffery) threw well. We didn't. We had the same amount of errors as hits.
"If we could have made a mistake, we made it. We have to learn. The beauty of baseball is there is a tomorrow. We have (Saturday) to fix it. I trust our guys to do so. We have good baseball players, we just need to learn from our mistakes because tonight we made plenty."
Rapid City starting pitcher Bransen Kuehl, who had been out with an injury, received no help whatsoever from his defense in the first inning, as the Hardhats committed two infield fielding errors in the first four at-bats.
Skye Palmer reached on an error by second baseman Drew Scherbenske, and after a walk to Ayden Markovich, Dane Fraser doubled to make it 1-0. Bridger Johnson hit a hard grounder that shortstop Colton Hartford couldn't handle and two runners scored to make it 3-0. Charlie Kirgan's RBI single made it four runs before there was an out.
Kuehl settled down with a pair of strikeouts and a lineup to get Post 22 into the dugout.
The Hardhats cut the lead in half in the bottom of the first on a RBI single by Jake Goble and Hunter Tillery scoring on Scherbenske's sacrifice fly.
But the Mavericks got the two runs back in the top of the fourth when Fraser had a RBI triple, scoring when he stole home.
Post 22 tried to rally but was a bit snake-bit in the bottom of the sixth. With runners on first and second and no outs. Peyton Tipton was just foul on a line drive off the left-field fence, followed by a strikeout. Catcher Dalton Klosterman also lifted a high drive to left field that was likely held in the park by the wind. McCaffery got out of the jam with a strikeout of Jed Jenson.
Missoula added another unearned run in the top of the seventh when Johnson reached on a dropped fly by Drew Scherbenske. He would eventually score on a wild pitch.
The Hardhats got one more run in the bottom of the seventh on another RBI sacrifice fly by Goble, scoring Tillery.
Kuehl took the loss and gave up four hits and six runs (three earned) in four innings, walking three and striking out six. Tad Scherbenske pitched the final three innings.
McCaffery got the win, giving up just four hits and two runs in 6 1/2 innings, walking three and striking out nine. Alex Certel got the final two outs, giving up one run.
"The interesting thing was their pitcher and Bransen threw the same amount of pitches and exactly the same amount of strikes, and they won 7-3," Torve said. "It just shows you that we didn't play defense behind him."
Fraser had a big game offensively with three hits and two RBI, while Johnson added a pair of runs knocked in despite no hits.
Post 22, 17-6, will look to bounce back Saturday night when it faces Gillette at 7:30 p.m. Gillette is 2-1 in the tournament and will also face Premier West at 5 p.m.
A win over Gillette Saturday would put the Hardhats into the title game on Sunday.
"That's tournament play," Torve said. "It's up to us, and that is where you want to be to have control of your own destiny."
Missoula, 3-1 in the tournament, faces Rocky Mountain at noon.
Rocky Mountain picks up a pair of wins
Rocky Mountain earned two wins on Saturday, stopping Gillette 5-4 and Premier West 11-10.
In the game against Gillette that was postponed from Friday, the Seth Beals, Will Vasseur and Evan Johnson all had two hits for the Lobos, with Vasseur and Aaron Loucks driving in two runs each.
Mason Powell had three hits for the Riders, with Kaleb Lewis driving in a pair of runs.
Brian Bruxvoort picked up the win on the mind, scattering six hits in six innings. Bodie Riveness took the loss for Gillette.
Against Premier, the Lobos jumped out to an 11-5 lead before holding on for the win.
Rocky Mountain hit a pair of home runs as Cooper Axe hit a solo shot in the third inning and Joel Anderson a grand slam in the fourth.
Grant Gabbert and Elias Fiddler had three hits each for Premier West.
Gillette rallied from an 8-3 deficit in the fifth inning and scored the final six runs of the game to stop Sterling 9-8.
Mason Powell had two hits and two RBI to pace the Riders, while Hayden Sylte knocked in a pair of runs.
Trevor Rausch has two hits for Sterling, while Andrew Meick knocked in three runs.
Missoula broke open a tight game with three runs in the fourth inning and two in the top of the seventh to stop Sterling 7-2.
Zach Hangas had two hits to pace the Mavericks.
