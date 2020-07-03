Early errors haunt Hardhats in loss to Missoula

Kuehl settled down with a pair of strikeouts and a lineup to get Post 22 into the dugout.

The Hardhats cut the lead in half in the bottom of the first on a RBI single by Jake Goble and Hunter Tillery scoring on Scherbenske's sacrifice fly.

But the Mavericks got the two runs back in the top of the fourth when Fraser had a RBI triple, scoring when he stole home.

Post 22 tried to rally but was a bit snake-bit in the bottom of the sixth. With runners on first and second and no outs. Peyton Tipton was just foul on a line drive off the left-field fence, followed by a strikeout. Catcher Dalton Klosterman also lifted a high drive to left field that was likely held in the park by the wind. McCaffery got out of the jam with a strikeout of Jed Jenson.

Missoula added another unearned run in the top of the seventh when Johnson reached on a dropped fly by Drew Scherbenske. He would eventually score on a wild pitch.

The Hardhats got one more run in the bottom of the seventh on another RBI sacrifice fly by Goble, scoring Tillery.

Kuehl took the loss and gave up four hits and six runs (three earned) in four innings, walking three and striking out six. Tad Scherbenske pitched the final three innings.