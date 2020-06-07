Earning your trust, one interaction at a time

Sir Robert Peel has been called the father of modern day policing. In the late 1820s, he ensured that all new police officers joining the ranks of London’s Metropolitan Police knew and understood several simple, yet profound, principles of policing.
At their very essence, these principles reinforce that for any police agency to exist, they can only do so through with permission from the public. In order to do this, they must demonstrate through their own actions that they are deserving of the respect and cooperation of the public.
You see, the police are the community they serve, and law enforcement has been entrusted by the public to keep the community safe. This trust allows police to exist and it is important for us to remember we are all on the same team.
The men and women of your Rapid City Police Department work hard every day to maintain the confidence bestowed on us by our citizens. Despite difficult times, we will continue to serve victims, those in crisis, those struggling with addiction, the homeless, and the most vulnerable members of our society.
During a pandemic, your police department will continue to put themselves at risk to ensure calls for service do not go unanswered. Officers will continue to be out in the middle of the night, when most of us are sleeping, and are prepared to respond when needed. When gunshots ring out, we will continue to run towards the danger in order to protect life.
We take use-of-force situations very seriously. We recognize that no two calls-for-service are ever the same, and officers must be able to think on their feet and react appropriately as the situation changes. We are an accredited law enforcement agency, and have been for nearly three decades.
This accreditation means that the RCPD must adhere to the most up-to-date, progressive, and professional standards recognized by international police agencies. In accordance with our accreditation, will continue to review every single use of force encounter in order to ensure we are utilizing the best training and practices every single time.
George Floyd’s life mattered and injustice will not be tolerated. His death (and others) has sent a ripple of distrust for law enforcement throughout the nation, and the world. To counter this distrust, you can be assured the Rapid City Police Department will continue to engage with our community and exercise compassion through trauma informed policing. We will do this together as “the people.” We will continue to serve and to earn your trust, “one interaction at a time.”
RCPD Mission Statement: Community First, Service Above Self, Integrity Driven, One Interaction at a Time.
Here is a link to a single-question survey for those who would like to offer ideas on additional ways the RCPD can connect with the Rapid City community.
