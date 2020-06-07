Earning your trust, one interaction at a time

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sir Robert Peel has been called the father of modern day policing. In the late 1820s, he ensured that all new police officers joining the ranks of London’s Metropolitan Police knew and understood several simple, yet profound, principles of policing.

At their very essence, these principles reinforce that for any police agency to exist, they can only do so through with permission from the public. In order to do this, they must demonstrate through their own actions that they are deserving of the respect and cooperation of the public.

You see, the police are the community they serve, and law enforcement has been entrusted by the public to keep the community safe. This trust allows police to exist and it is important for us to remember we are all on the same team.

The men and women of your Rapid City Police Department work hard every day to maintain the confidence bestowed on us by our citizens. Despite difficult times, we will continue to serve victims, those in crisis, those struggling with addiction, the homeless, and the most vulnerable members of our society.