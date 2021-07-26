East eliminates Hardhats from State Tournament

Hardhats manager Kelvin Torve has maintained since he took over the program that Post 22 has high expectations each and every year. Forty-three state titles will do that.
After Monday’s 4-1 loss to Sioux Falls East Post 15 that eliminated the Hardhats from the South Dakota State Senior A American Legion Baseball Tournament, Torve didn’t beat around the bush.
“It was a disappointing end to a disappointing season,” he told the Journal Monday night.
After opening the tournament with two exciting wins — 4-3 over Sioux Falls West Post 15 and 2-1 over Harrisburg, the Hardhats dropped into an elimination game Sunday when they fell to the Renner Royals 6-4, giving up two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The first two games gave Torve hope that despite some struggles during the regular-season, the Hardhats were in playoff mode. That thought lasted just two games.
“One of the big disappointments was that the first two games showed that that we are capable of winning a state championship. Then we showed in the next two games that we didn’t have what it takes,” he said. “There was just something missing in this team this year and it was my responsibility as head coach to get that out of them. I did not do so. I’m looking in the mirror first to see how we can improve, then we’ll move on to the players. But there was something missing from this team that kept us from being as successful as we could have been.”
As was the case on Sunday, mistakes and a lack of offense did in the Hardhats. Post 22 had six errors in the two losses (three in each) and only eight hits. Torve said going into the tournament that they would have to pitch well — and they did for the most part, using only five pitchers in the four games.
“(Jake) Goble pitched well, (Hunter) Tillery pitched well, (Drew Scherbenske) Scherbe pitched well, Wyatt Anderson pitched well and Blake Weaver — we never had to get deep in our bullpen,” he said. “With that said, we never got close to a state title. To me, it was some intangible that we lacked and I am going to spend the off-season to find out what that was.”
Scherbenske, who pitched in three of the four games — two in relief and Monday’s start — gave up six hits and the four runs (three earned), walking two and striking out two in 3 1/3 innings. Weaver pitched a scoreless 2 2/3 innings.
East got on the scoreboard with a pair of runs in the second inning on three singles, with Nate Olson driving home both runs.
Post 22 responded with a run in the top of the third when Ryker Henne walked and scored on a double by Scherbenske, his second two-bagger in the game and fourth in the tournament.
East, however, regained control with one run in the bottom of the third and another in the fourth and rode the arm of pitcher Andrew Evenson, who went the distance, holding the Hardhats to five hits and the one run, walking one and striking out four. Ryne Hammerstrum had two of the team’s six hits.
“It was 4-1 and it seemed like it was 14-1,” Torve said. “We weren’t competitive at the plate, and for the second day in a row we made three errors. In nine of the last 14 innings, we went 1-2-3 at the plate. You buckle that all together and you have two bad losses.”
Torve said the 2022 season begins immediately as he is going to try to figure out what they can do to keep this from happening again. The Hardhats finished 33-27 on the season.
“After the first two games of the state tournament, we were the best team in the state tournament. Then we go out there and lay two eggs and we’re out,” he said. “I don’t think the rest of the state was any better than normal, it was just that Post 22 lacked a certain ingredient to win a state championship."
With the win, Sioux Falls East, 39-11, moves into the title game Tuesday against Renner at 3 p.m. (MT). East will have to win twice for the state title, as the Royals put them in the elimination bracket with a 10-5 win Saturday.