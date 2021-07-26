East eliminates Hardhats from State Tournament

As was the case on Sunday, mistakes and a lack of offense did in the Hardhats. Post 22 had six errors in the two losses (three in each) and only eight hits. Torve said going into the tournament that they would have to pitch well — and they did for the most part, using only five pitchers in the four games.

“(Jake) Goble pitched well, (Hunter) Tillery pitched well, (Drew Scherbenske) Scherbe pitched well, Wyatt Anderson pitched well and Blake Weaver — we never had to get deep in our bullpen,” he said. “With that said, we never got close to a state title. To me, it was some intangible that we lacked and I am going to spend the off-season to find out what that was.”

Scherbenske, who pitched in three of the four games — two in relief and Monday’s start — gave up six hits and the four runs (three earned), walking two and striking out two in 3 1/3 innings. Weaver pitched a scoreless 2 2/3 innings.

East got on the scoreboard with a pair of runs in the second inning on three singles, with Nate Olson driving home both runs.

Post 22 responded with a run in the top of the third when Ryker Henne walked and scored on a double by Scherbenske, his second two-bagger in the game and fourth in the tournament.