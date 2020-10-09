ECHL announces start date for 2020-2021 season

The ECHL, in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, announced Friday that the 2020-21 season will begin Dec. 11 under a split-season format.

Under the split-season guidelines, the following 13 teams will begin a 72-game season on Dec. 11— Allen, Florida, Greenville, Indy, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Orlando, Rapid City, South Carolina, Tulsa, Utah, Wheeling and Wichita.

Additionally, remaining ECHL teams will begin their Season on Jan. 15, 2021, competing in a 62-game season upon jurisdictional approval.

The Atlanta Gladiators have elected a voluntary suspension for the 2020-21 Season due to COVID-19 restrictions, returning to play in the 2021-22 season. All Atlanta Gladiators Players are immediately free agents for the 2020-21 season.

“The ECHL is excited to be able to confirm the beginning of the 2020-21 season by working with our local health officials and the PHPA to develop protocols for the safe return of our players, fans, and employees,” said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. “The ECHL is getting back to hockey, as we all work together to bring live entertainment back to our communities.”