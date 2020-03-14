ECHL cancels remainder of the 2019-20 season

The Rapid City Rush, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, announced in conjunction with the ECHL that the remainder of the 2019-20 season has been cancelled.

This decision came at the approval of the ECHL Board of Governors.

Below is a statement from ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin:

“The decision by the ECHL to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 Season does not come lightly, as this is an emotional time for our Players, Coaches, Member Teams, Fans and Staff. At this point in the Season, there has been immense dedication and countless hours committed in moving towards what is traditionally the most exciting part of the hockey year.

With that said however, as each passing day raises additional concerns for the safety of those in the ECHL community and as we take precautionary measures in conjunction with our local authorities across the continent to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it has become apparent that this is the prudent decision. Our game and our product are based on our Fans and their ability to cheer on their favorite ECHL team and Players at one of our many facilities around the continent. Without that social environment and game atmosphere, the ECHL simply isn’t the same.