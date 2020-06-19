EchoWorks reopens for e-waste recycling

“Going forward, our active partnership with WDT is really vital, not only to achieving the goals of EchoWorks and the employment of people with disabilities but also employing their students with valuable experience. Trucking students are getting on-the-road training they require for their own studies. It’s a terrific partnership,” Hopp said.

“We are delighted to welcome EchoWorks and its employees to our campus,” said Dr. Ann Bolman, Western Dakota Tech president. “EchoWorks is providing an e-recycling option in our community and is offering our students with unique career building experiences that augment our instruction very well.”

EchoWorks hopes to add another employee with disabilities and to become the leading e-recycling enterprise for businesses and individuals in Rapid City.

“I know our community sees EchoWorks as a valuable resource,” Hopp said. “When electronic stuff does fall apart, it ends up getting stuck in a shed or garage because we don’t know what to do with it. … EchoWorks provides a nice option. Without the opportunity for a public launch … just word of mouth, word has gotten around and things are starting to come in, so that speaks to a community need.”