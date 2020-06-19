EchoWorks reopens for e-waste recycling

Staying home during the ongoing pandemic has prompted many home-organization projects — and perhaps the discovery of outdated or broken electronics in need of recycling. Electronics recycling facility EchoWorks has recently reopened and is ready to safely dispose of old computers, appliances, batteries and more.
EchoWorks is a program of Black Hills Works. It launched in January at the Western Dakota Tech campus in Rapid City. EchoWorks provides an integrated work environment for people with disabilities and involves some WDT students, as well. After being closed briefly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, EchoWorks announced this week it is again accepting items to be recycled. Items can be taken to the EchoWorks entrance at WDT between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contacting EchoWorks in advance to get directions to the entrance is recommended. Call EchoWorks at 718-3000 or email rsheppard@bhws.com.
Despite the COVID-19 disruption, people and businesses have dropped off about 12,000 pounds of laptops, desktop computers, cell phones, office phones, flat screen monitors, flat screen televisions, printers, copiers, fax machines, cords and other items this year, according to Tamie Hopp, director of philanthropy for the Black Hills Works Foundation. EchoWorks also accepts hard drives to shred and offers certificates of destruction.
Black Hills Works employees have been trained to dismantle the electronics, and WDT trucking students will transport the electronics to the nearest licensed recycling facility, which is in Wisconsin.
“Going forward, our active partnership with WDT is really vital, not only to achieving the goals of EchoWorks and the employment of people with disabilities but also employing their students with valuable experience. Trucking students are getting on-the-road training they require for their own studies. It’s a terrific partnership,” Hopp said.
“We are delighted to welcome EchoWorks and its employees to our campus,” said Dr. Ann Bolman, Western Dakota Tech president. “EchoWorks is providing an e-recycling option in our community and is offering our students with unique career building experiences that augment our instruction very well.”
EchoWorks hopes to add another employee with disabilities and to become the leading e-recycling enterprise for businesses and individuals in Rapid City.
“I know our community sees EchoWorks as a valuable resource,” Hopp said. “When electronic stuff does fall apart, it ends up getting stuck in a shed or garage because we don’t know what to do with it. … EchoWorks provides a nice option. Without the opportunity for a public launch … just word of mouth, word has gotten around and things are starting to come in, so that speaks to a community need.”
More than 1,000 toxic substances are associated with electronic waste, which is the fastest-growing hazardous solid waste in the world. According to a United Nations estimate, less than one-fourth of all electronic waste in the United States is recycled.
Rapid City’s city-operated landfill will accept and dispose of electronics but does not recycle them, according to Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for the city. The landfill takes appliances, too, except for freon-bearing ones such as air conditioners, refrigerators and freezers.
By providing a safe solution for recycling electronic waste, EchoWorks helps ensure that environmentally hazardous materials such as mercury and beryllium are properly disposed. Improper disposal contributes to contaminated soil, air, water and food.
To help cover the cost of recycling, EchoWorks charges a small fee, Hopp said. For a list of items that can be recycled, fees and more information, go to blackhillsworks.org/who-we-are/our-affiliates/e-recycling
Hopp said Black Hills Works had tried to launch EchoWorks a few years ago, but the program was cost-prohibitive. This time, a partnership with WDT and grants from Black Hills Community Foundation and the South Dakota Community Foundation are helping the program to be sustainable.
“We are very grateful to these foundations for their support in making EchoWorks possible for the people we support and our community, and to Dr. Bolman for welcoming us to her campus,” said Dr. Andrea Serna, president of the Black Hills Works Foundation. “And we are grateful to area citizens and businesses for their willingness to recycle with us. The fees for most items are modest and cover our business costs, while also helping people with disabilities and our environment.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!