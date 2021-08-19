EchoWorks sends 34,000 pounds of electronic waste to recycling facility

This week, EchoWorks in Rapid City sent 34,649 pounds of electronic waste to a certified electronic recycling facility in Wisconsin, the nearest available option.

EchoWorks is a division of Black Hills Works that operates at Western Dakota Tech. EchoWorks accepts computers, keyboards, flat screen monitors, cell phones, tablets, DVRs, Blueray and DVD/CD players, toner cartridges, projection televisions and more for recycling.

EchoWorks partners with WDT's professional trucking program to help reduce the cost of transportation and, when school is in session, provide students with on-the-road training. EchoWorks' inaugural semi-trailer truck load of electronic waste was transported by Jay Banick, director of WDT’s professional truck driving program.

“Thanks to the wonderful community support we have had, I was running out of space,” said Randy Sheppard, EchoWorks’ E-Recycling supervisor. “I’m grateful Jay could step in, as classes are not in session right now. I’m looking forward to giving students some driving experience with our next load.”