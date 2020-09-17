EchoWorks to celebrate one-year anniversary

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EchoWorks will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at its location on the Western Dakota Tech campus in Rapid City. Elevate Rapid City will assist with the celebration.

EchoWorks recycles electronics and provides an integrated work environment for people with disabilities, while also utilizing Western Dakota Tech students in key aspects of the program.

Nearly 30,000 pounds of old electronics have been received and processed since the beginning of 2020.

In September 2019, EchoWorks was selected for the Black Hills Area Community Foundation Community Action Grant in recognition of the “partnerships formed, the multiple areas of impact from environment to employment and student education, and the gap in services to our community that Echo Works will address.”

“We are delighted to welcome EchoWorks and its employees to our campus,” said Ann Bolman, president of Western Dakota Tech. “EchoWorks is providing an e-recycling option in our community and is offering our students unique career-building experiences that augment our instruction very well.”

Black Hills Works is a nonprofit organization supporting nearly 600 people with disabilities.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0